Stanning BTS: Butter X Billboard

We are still melting over BTS’s bodacious performance at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards! In this special bonus episode, Kayla and Bethany discuss BTS’s big night at the BMAs and their smooth and sexy performance of “Butter”.

About Stanning BTS: Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast that covers anything and everything having to do with BTS and ARMY. In each episode, Kayla and Bethany mix the perfect blend of research and fangirl. They take a deep dive into lyrics during album reviews, fangirl and theorize over music videos, and sometimes even retell a favorite fan-fic. Really, no BTS topic is off limits. Join the iconic ARMY to fangirl, laugh, and learn a little bit along the way.

