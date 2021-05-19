Stanning BTS: Butter Be Ready!



Are you ready for “Butter”? You better be! This week, Kayla & Bethany of Stanning BTS theorize about the potential themes and sound of BTS’s impending new single, as well as the promotions leading up to its release on May 21st. Needless to say, you butter be ready!

About Stanning BTS: Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast that covers anything and everything having to do with BTS and ARMY. In each episode, Kayla and Bethany mix the perfect blend of research and fangirl. They take a deep dive into lyrics during album reviews, fangirl and theorize over music videos, and sometimes even retell a favorite fan-fic. Really, no BTS topic is off limits. Join the iconic ARMY to fangirl, laugh, and learn a little bit along the way.

