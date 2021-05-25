Stanning BTS: Smooth Like Butter



Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Radio Public | RSS

BTS churn the charts and melt our hearts with their new single “Butter”. In this episode of Stanning BTS, Kayla & Bethany break down the song’s smooth production, its buttery lyrical message, and unveil the music video’s symbolic scenes and visuals.

We hope you enjoy! Thank you so much for listening and for your support!

Related Video

About Stanning BTS: Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast that covers anything and everything having to do with BTS and ARMY. In each episode, Kayla and Bethany mix the perfect blend of research and fangirl. They take a deep dive into lyrics during album reviews, fangirl and theorize over music videos, and sometimes even retell a favorite fan-fic. Really, no BTS topic is off limits. Join the iconic ARMY to fangirl, laugh, and learn a little bit along the way.

Follow Stanning BTS on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram