Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Stanning BTS: Smooth Like Butter

Kayla and Bethany discuss BTS' smooth new single

Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
May 25, 2021 | 4:45pm ET


Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Radio Public | RSS

BTS churn the charts and melt our hearts with their new single “Butter”. In this episode of Stanning BTS, Kayla & Bethany break down the song’s smooth production, its buttery lyrical message, and unveil the music video’s symbolic scenes and visuals.

We hope you enjoy! Thank you so much for listening and for your support!

Related Video

About Stanning BTS: Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast that covers anything and everything having to do with BTS and ARMY. In each episode, Kayla and Bethany mix the perfect blend of research and fangirl. They take a deep dive into lyrics during album reviews, fangirl and theorize over music videos, and sometimes even retell a favorite fan-fic. Really, no BTS topic is off limits. Join the iconic ARMY to fangirl, laugh, and learn a little bit along the way.

Follow Stanning BTS on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Artists

More on this topic

Leave a comment

Latest Stories

stanning bts podcast new episode logo

Stanning BTS: Butter Be Ready!

May 19, 2021

Stannign BTS bangbangcon21 podcst

Stanning BTS: BANGBANGCON21

April 23, 2021

stanning bts bighitclosethegyms podcast gyms

Stanning BTS: Buff Bangtan

April 22, 2021

stanning bts film out music video podcast

Stanning BTS: Dissecting "Film Out"

April 15, 2021

 

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stanning BTS: Smooth Like Butter

Menu Shop Search Sale