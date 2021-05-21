Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Stöner, Featuring Kyuss’ Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri, Announce Debut Studio Album Stoners Rule

Hear the single "Nothin'" from the seven-song LP, which arrives June 25th

Stöner, courtesy of Heavy Psych Sounds
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 21, 2021 | 10:48am ET

Stöner, a new project from former Kyuss members Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri, have announced their debut album, Stoners Rule. The seven-song LP arrives June 25th via Heavy Psych Sounds, and has been preceded by the single “Nothin'”.

Kyuss are considered pioneers of the desert/stoner rock style, and Oliveri and Bjork are fully embracing the “stoner” tag with their new outfit, hence the band’s name. The single “Nothin'” dabbles in sludgy riffs, meditative repetition, and a general 420-friendliness. The desertscape on the album cover also calls back to Kyuss’ legendary 1992 album, Blues for the Red Sun.

In addition to the studio album, Stöner are offering up a live version of the same tracklist for the fourth volume of the “Live in the Mojave Desert” multi-artist series. The band, which is rounded out by drummer Ryan Gut, is also set to support Clutch’s upcoming winter 2021 US tour.

Related Video

For stoner-rock fans, the new project is big news, adding another branch to Kyuss’ impressive family tree. The California band formed in 1987 and famously launched the career of guitarist Josh Homme, who would form Queens of the Stone Age with Oliveri in the wake of Kyuss’ dissolution in 1995.

Clutch Winter 2021 Tour
 Editor's Pick
Clutch Announce Winter 2021 US Tour Dates with Stöner (New Band Featuring Kyuss Members)

Stoners Rule was recorded at The Rad Cabin in Joshua Tree, California, on October 12th, 2020 by Yosef Sanborn.

You can pre-order the album in a variety of vinyl colorways and on CD via Heavy Psych Sounds. Stream “Nothin'” and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Stoners Rule Artwork:

HPS176 Stoener StonersRule 72dpi 1440px RGB web Stöner, Featuring Kyuss Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri, Announce Debut Studio Album Stoners Rule

Stoners Rule Tracklist:
01. Rad Stays Rad
02. The Older Kids
03. Own Yer Blues
04. Nothin’
05. Evel Never Dies
06. Stand Down
07. Tribe / Fly Girl

Latest Stories

Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH New Song "Mammoth"

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH Shares New Song “Mammoth” Ahead of Debut Album: Stream

May 21, 2021

Florence and the machine call me cruella stream disney

Florence and The Machine Unveil New Song "Call Me Cruella": Stream

May 21, 2021

twin shadow self-titled album new song get closer stream

Twin Shadow Announces Self-Titled New Album, Shares "Get Closer": Stream

May 21, 2021

polo g lil wayne gang gang new song music video stream

Polo G Enlists Lil Wayne for New Song "GANG GANG": Stream

May 21, 2021

 

Brooklyn Alternative Rockers Superbloom Premiere New Song “Pollen”

Brooklyn Alt-Rockers Superbloom Premiere New Song "Pollen": Stream

May 21, 2021

duran duran future past new album lead single invisible stream

Duran Duran Announce New Album FUTURE PAST, Share Lead Single "INVISIBLE": Stream

May 21, 2021

Mannequin Pussy perfect ep stream track by track

Mannequin Pussy Share Track by Track Breakdown of Perfect EP: Stream

May 21, 2021

Times of Grace Announce First Album 10 Years

Times of Grace (Killswitch Engage Members) Announce First Album in 10 Years, Share “The Burden of Belief”: Stream

May 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stöner, Featuring Kyuss' Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri, Announce Debut Studio Album Stoners Rule

Menu Shop Search Help