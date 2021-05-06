New Stranger Things 4 Teaser Reminds Us Eleven Is Not Alone: Watch

It’s been nearly two years since we’ve visited the sleepy, supernaturally scary town of Hawkins, Indiana. After a pandemic-induced filming delay, Netflix is finally getting ready to bring everyone back for more nostalgia-riddled frights and adventure with a new season of Stranger Things. Of course, as secretive as The Duffer Brothers are, they’re not revealing much about the upcoming season, though they are giving fans a tantalizing preview with a new Stranger Things 4 teaser trailer.

The short clip enters the Rainbow Room, one of the rooms inside Hawkins Lab where Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) spent much of her tortured childhood. However, as the new preview reminds us, she wasn’t alone in that room; after all, we’ve already met Eight in that divisive Season 2 episode. The clip shows other kids in the room greeting none other than Papa himself, Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), as he warns Eleven, “Are you listening?”

Check out the latest Stranger Things 4 teaser below.

Production on the hit Netflix series’s next season had barely begun before COVID-19 forced a near total entertainment industry shutdown. Co-creators and co-showrunners the Duffer Brothers used the downtime to map out the entirety of Stranger Things 4, the first time they were able to complete all the scripts for a season prior to filming. It also let them look further into the future of the series, which may or may not end with Stranger Things 5.

“Season 4 won’t be the end,” Ross Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter back in August. “We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”

What little we know about Stranger Things 4 includes that Hopper (David Harbour) isn’t as dead as he looked at the end of Season 3. It also seems a good portion of the season will take place outside of the town we’ve grown familiar with, as a teaser way back in the fall of ’19 noted, “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”

In addition to returning cast like Harbour, Brown, Modine, and all your other favorite Hawkins residents (Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, et al), Stranger Things 4 welcomes new cast members Robert Englund (of A Nightmare on Elm Street fame), Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Nikola Djuricko, and Tom Wlaschiha.