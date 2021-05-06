Summerfest Reveals 2021 Lineup with Miley Cyrus, Dave Matthews Band, Wilco, Pixies & More

Summerfest will return to Milwaukee, Wisconsin in September with a massive nine-day event taking place over three consecutive weekends (Sept. 2nd-4th, 9th-11th, and 16th-18th).

The newly revealed lineup is led by an eclectic group of headliners that include Miley Cyrus, Dave Matthews Band, Jonas Brothers, Chance the Rapper, Chris Stapleton with Sheryl Crow, and Zac Brown Band.

Other confirmed acts include Run the Jewels, Wilco, Pixies, Liz Phair, Rise Against, Black Pumas, ZZ Top, Diplo, G-Eazy, 311, Ludacris, Nelly, Future Islands, Claud, Fitz and the Tantrums, Bleachers, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Goo Goo Dolls, Sheila E., T-Pain, Drive-By Truckers, Blanco Brown, Andy DiFranco, The Psychedelic Furs, The Struts, Tank and the Bangas, Sugarhill Gang, Candlebox, Cold War Kids, Turkuaz featuring Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew ‘Remain in Light’, The Weather Station, KennyHoopla, Alexander 23, Jade Bird, and Brett Eldredge, among others.

Tickets to Summerfest are now on sale through the festival’s website (note: tickets to the headlining performances at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater shows are sold separately).

Summerfest bills itself as “the world’s largest music festival,” with upwards of 850,000 people descending on Milwaukee’s Henry Maier Festival Park each year to watch 800 acts perform across 12 stages. Like other major US festivals, Summerfest postponed its 2020 installment entirely and pushed back its 2021 staging from its traditional July dates to September with the hopes that the extra two months would provide more of a cushion as the country slowly begins to put the pandemic behind it.