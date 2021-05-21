Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Brooklyn Alt-Rockers Superbloom Premiere New Song “Pollen”: Stream

The quartet channel early Smashing Pumpkins on the title track to their debut album

Brooklyn Alternative Rockers Superbloom Premiere New Song “Pollen”
Superbloom, courtesy of Earshot Media
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 21, 2021 | 10:05am ET

Brooklyn alt-rockers Superbloom are set to release their debut album, Pollen, on June 1st. The band is now premiering the title track exclusively via Heavy Consequence.

The quartet’s sound is steeped in ’90s nostalgia, with heavily layered guitars and melodic hooks. There are hints of Nirvana throughout Superbloom’s upcoming album, but the lush chords on “Pollen” give off a distinct early Smashing Pumpkins vibe. Fans of modern acts like Silversun Pickups and Nothing should also take note.

As singer-guitarist Dave Hoon explains, Superbloom’s working title for the track was “Bouncy Pumpkins-y Song” because of its resemblance to the said band. The song originated from acoustic demos before being brought to life with amplifiers. Composing the daring third verse proved particularly arduous.

Related Video

“The lyrics are more stream of consciousness than having a concrete meaning or anything,” Hoon tells Heavy Consequence. “But it’s hovering around the idea of a feeling or memory or an event being stuck in your head — and perhaps altering your state of mind. … The entire arrangement and melodies were written out on acoustic demos except for the third verse. I think we had probably a dozen different ideas for the third verse that we tried out live. Some of those jams were pretty draining.”

He continues, “I think we were hell bent on making a third verse sound different from the rest of the song and the rest of our other songs up to that point. And even after landing on the final structure we had numerous arrangements for it before it was solidified. Finding the right vibe and combo of instrumentation, volume, and impact didn’t come until after the studio. [Guitarist] Tim [Choate] and I experimented with so many guitar tones and layers in the practice room which actually ended up being the final takes. A ton of work for something that ends up sounding super f**king simplistic.”

Choate seconds Hoon’s recollection of the track’s lengthy gestation period. When it finally came together, “it just felt right to make it the title track of the album,” the guitarist says.

Tina Tuner, JAY-Z, and Foo Fighters Rage Against the Machine, JAY-Z, and Foo Fighters to be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
 Editor's Pick
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class 2021: Foo Fighters, JAY-Z, Tina Turner & Go Go’s

Pollen was produced by Superbloom, mastered by Will Yip (Quicksand, Code Orange), and mixed by Joe Reinhart (Beach Bunny, Joyce Manor, Hop Along).

Pre-order the album on blue vinyl via Superbloom’s webstore or digitally from Amazon in the U.S., and via Thirty Something Records in the UK/EU. Listen to the title track below.

Pollen Artwork:

Cover Pollen Big Cartel Brooklyn Alt Rockers Superbloom Premiere New Song Pollen: Stream

Pollen Tracklist:
01. 1994
02. Mary On A Chain
03. Hey Old Man
04. Leash
05. Muzzle
06. Nothing Else
07. Spill
08. Worms
09. Glass Candy Wrapper
10. Pollen
11. Whatever
12. Twig

Latest Stories

perry farrell kind heaven orchestra mend taylor hawkins elliot easton david bryan

Perry Farrell's Kind Heaven Orchestra Shares New Song "Mend": Stream

May 21, 2021

Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH New Song "Mammoth"

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH Shares New Song “Mammoth” Ahead of Debut Album: Stream

May 21, 2021

Stöner, Featuring Kyuss' Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri, Announce Debut Studio Album Stoners Rule

May 21, 2021

Florence and the machine call me cruella stream disney

Florence and The Machine Unveil New Song "Call Me Cruella": Stream

May 21, 2021

 

twin shadow self-titled album new song get closer stream

Twin Shadow Announces Self-Titled New Album, Shares "Get Closer": Stream

May 21, 2021

polo g lil wayne gang gang new song music video stream

Polo G Enlists Lil Wayne for New Song "GANG GANG": Stream

May 21, 2021

duran duran future past new album lead single invisible stream

Duran Duran Announce New Album FUTURE PAST, Share Lead Single "INVISIBLE": Stream

May 21, 2021

Mannequin Pussy perfect ep stream track by track

Mannequin Pussy Share Track by Track Breakdown of Perfect EP: Stream

May 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Brooklyn Alt-Rockers Superbloom Premiere New Song "Pollen": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help