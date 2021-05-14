Surfaces on LP4, Working with Elton John, and Making Feel-Good Music



Surfaces catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about their upcoming fourth LP and lead singles “Wave of You” and “Next Thing (Loverboy)”. Forrest Frank and Colin Padalecki tell Kyle about going back to basics with the production, bending genres, and the themes that make up their feel-good music that include redemption, love, forgiveness, and peace. The Texas duo also discuss last year’s collaboration with Elton John on the song “Learn to Fly”, having John Travolta dance to one of their songs in a Super Bowl commercial, and their upcoming tour.

