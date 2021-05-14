Menu
Surfaces on LP4, Working with Elton John, and Making Feel-Good Music

Forrest Frank and Colin Padalecki also discuss "Wave of You" and that John Travolta Super Bowl commercial

kyle meredith with Surfaces consequence podcast network
Consequence Staff
May 14, 2021 | 3:00pm ET


Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS 

Surfaces catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about their upcoming fourth LP and lead singles “Wave of You” and “Next Thing (Loverboy)”. Forrest Frank and Colin Padalecki tell Kyle about going back to basics with the production, bending genres, and the themes that make up their feel-good music that include redemption, love, forgiveness, and peace. The Texas duo also discuss last year’s collaboration with Elton John on the song “Learn to Fly”, having John Travolta dance to one of their songs in a Super Bowl commercial, and their upcoming tour.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.

