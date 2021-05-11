Menu
Sylvan Esso Announce Fall 2021 US Tour Dates

Plus, they've shared a new music video for the Free Love cut "Numb"

Sylvan Esso, photo via artist
May 11, 2021 | 12:47pm ET

Sylvan Esso are returning to the road in support of last year’s Free Love. The synthpop duo has announced a string of 2021 US tour dates for this fall.

After Sylvan Esso performs at Bonnaroo’s Saturday night Superjam with the 10-piece band which played on their December With Love EP, the “Shaking Out the Numb” tour will launch on September 6th at the Edgefield in Troutdale, Oregon, and continue through mid-November.

Additional cities on the docket include Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Boston, and a pair of shows at New York’s Terminal 5 to close out the trek. The group also has a slot lined up for Firefly Music Festival in September. Check out the full schedule below.

Early access and Spotify Fan First pre-sale tickets will be available here this Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, with tickets opening to the general public on Friday, May 14th. Once they sell out, check here for deals.

Alongside the tour dates, the duo shared a new music video for the Free Love cut, “Numb”, in which Sylvan Esso member Amelia Meath makes her directorial debut alongside Los Angeles choreographer Jasmine Albuquerque.

“I’ve always loved the pure dance videos of the TRL era and dreamed of making something that could live in that world. I’m so grateful to Jasmine and everyone at MAAVVEN who worked with me to bring this to life, it was such a joy and I can’t wait for y’all to see it,” Meath said in a press statement.

Watch the video below.

Sylvan Esso 2021 Tour Dates:
09/04 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
09/06 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield *
09/07 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *
09/09 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley #
09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre *
09/11 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA *
09/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center *
09/14 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom *
09/16 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *
09/17 – Austin, TX @ The Moody Amphitheater *
09/18 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *
09/19 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *
09/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre *
09/22 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *
09/23-26 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
10/26 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre %
10/27 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre %
10/29 – Madison, WI @ Sylvee %
10/30 – Madison, WI @ Sylvee %
10/31 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom %
11/02 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall %
11/03 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! %
11/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE %
11/10 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall %
11/11 – Washington DC @ The Anthem %
11/13 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues %
11/14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues %
11/15 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 %
11/16 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 %

* w/ Samia
# w/ Local Natives and Samia
% w/ Lido Pimienta

