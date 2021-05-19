Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Punk Act T-Tops Premiere Cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “What Makes You Think You’re the One”: Stream

Tusk goes punk with the Pittsburgh band's fiery cover version

T-Tops Premiere Fleetwood Mac Cover
T-Tops, photo by Judith Koch
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 19, 2021 | 10:00am ET

Pittsburgh garage-punk band T-Tops have premiered a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “What Makes You Think You’re the One” exclusively via Heavy Consequence.

Fleetwood Mac might seem like unlikely territory for punk covers, but T-Tops successfully rough up the Tusk track. The scratchy vocals and barrage of guitars recall Unsane, Melvins, and Mcclusky, with T-Tops stylistically falling somewhere between sludgy post-hardcore and classic rock.

For T-Tops singer-guitarist Patrick Waters, covering a Tusk track was an easy choice — the double album is his favorite LP by Fleetwood Mac. Naturally, he heard a heavier version of “What Makes You Think You’re the One” in his head and it then became a staple of T-Tops’ setlists.

Related Video

Tusk is my favorite Fleetwood Mac album,” Waters said. “I’ve always loved the minimal-sounding snare drum intro of ‘WMYTYTO’, and always heard it in my head coming in with loud, heavy guitars and following that pounding drum beat, and the vocals kind of lend themselves to shouting. I like that it doesn’t fit a typical pattern. Just three quick verse-chorus combos and a long outro. Sometimes I try to see how long I can push Mike to play the ending before he wants to throw his sticks at me.”

Waters even fantasizes about torturing a live audience with a never-ending version of the cover.

“I’d love to open a show with this song and just play that outro riff for like 30 minutes and completely clear the room,” he said. “I think we could form a real spiritual bond with anyone who was left after that. We’ve been playing this song/cover for such a long time now, with every drummer and iteration of the band through the years. I’m glad we finally got to record it for this record.”

T-Tops’ sophomore album Staring at a Static Screen arrives May 28th. You can pre-order the album via Magnetic Eye Records. Stream the Fleetwood Mac cover below.

Latest Stories

black midi new song Chondromalacia Patella stream 2021 tour dates

black midi Unveil New Song "Chondromalacia Patella" and Expanded Tour Dates

May 19, 2021

Kojaque Wickid Tongues new song single stream origins premiere

Kojaque Shares the Origins of New Single "Wickid Tongues": Stream

May 19, 2021

pond new album 9 song single america's cup music video watch listen stream

POND Announce New Album 9, Share "America's Cup": Stream

May 19, 2021

Mouse Rat

Mouse Rat Are Finally Releasing Their Debut Album to the Masses

May 19, 2021

 

duran duran future past new album lead single invisible stream

Duran Duran Announce New Album Future Past, Share Lead Single "INVISIBLE": Stream

May 19, 2021

smino rice and gravy new song single listen stream

Smino Uncorks New Single "Rice & Gravy": Stream

May 18, 2021

the wallflowers maybe your hearts not in it no more new song stream

The Wallflowers Share New Song "Maybe Your Heart's Not in It No More": Stream

May 18, 2021

Rancid Pennywise Suidical Tendencies supergroup song

Punk Supergroup The Crew (Rancid, Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies) Unleash New Song "One Voice": Stream

May 18, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Punk Act T-Tops Premiere Cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “What Makes You Think You're the One”: Stream

Menu Shop Search Help