Punk Act T-Tops Premiere Cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “What Makes You Think You’re the One”: Stream

Pittsburgh garage-punk band T-Tops have premiered a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “What Makes You Think You’re the One” exclusively via Heavy Consequence.

Fleetwood Mac might seem like unlikely territory for punk covers, but T-Tops successfully rough up the Tusk track. The scratchy vocals and barrage of guitars recall Unsane, Melvins, and Mcclusky, with T-Tops stylistically falling somewhere between sludgy post-hardcore and classic rock.

For T-Tops singer-guitarist Patrick Waters, covering a Tusk track was an easy choice — the double album is his favorite LP by Fleetwood Mac. Naturally, he heard a heavier version of “What Makes You Think You’re the One” in his head and it then became a staple of T-Tops’ setlists.

“Tusk is my favorite Fleetwood Mac album,” Waters said. “I’ve always loved the minimal-sounding snare drum intro of ‘WMYTYTO’, and always heard it in my head coming in with loud, heavy guitars and following that pounding drum beat, and the vocals kind of lend themselves to shouting. I like that it doesn’t fit a typical pattern. Just three quick verse-chorus combos and a long outro. Sometimes I try to see how long I can push Mike to play the ending before he wants to throw his sticks at me.”

Waters even fantasizes about torturing a live audience with a never-ending version of the cover.

“I’d love to open a show with this song and just play that outro riff for like 30 minutes and completely clear the room,” he said. “I think we could form a real spiritual bond with anyone who was left after that. We’ve been playing this song/cover for such a long time now, with every drummer and iteration of the band through the years. I’m glad we finally got to record it for this record.”

T-Tops’ sophomore album Staring at a Static Screen arrives May 28th. You can pre-order the album via Magnetic Eye Records. Stream the Fleetwood Mac cover below.