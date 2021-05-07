TEKE::TEKE Share New Album Shirushi: Stream

Montreal-based septet TEKE::TEKE have released their debut album, Shirushi. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

TEKE::TEKE named themselves after a Japanese slang term for those into surf culture, which is an onomatopoeia that’s meant to sound like a surf guitar riff. Their sound is inspired by 1960s and 1970s era psychedelic Japanese soundtracks while mixing in modern punk influences.

The nine-track Shirushi (or “signs of great changes to come”) covers themes of identity, spirituality, rebirth, and self-exploration, featuring supernatural storytelling across its lyrics.

In the case of “Barbara”, which we named Song of the Week last month, the track centers on a being called a Zashiki-Warashi, an impish childlike spirit that pulls pranks around a home. Meanwhile, “Meikyu” tells the story of a young character trying to escape the grasp of a twisted spirit that took the form of a labyrinthe-like mansion.

Pick up vinyl or CD editions of Shirushi on TEKE::TEKE’s Bandcamp.

Shirushi Artwork:

Shirushi Tracklist:

01. Kala Kala

02. Yoru Ni

03. Dobugawa

04. Barbara

05. Kizashi

06. Kaminari

07. Sarabande

08. Meikyu

09. Tekagami