The Black Keys Share New Blues Covers Album Delta Kream: Stream

The Black Keys have released Delta Kream, a new covers album paying tribute to Mississippi Hill Country blues artists who inspired them. Stream it via Apple Music and Spotify below.

The 11-track collection’s title comes from William Eggleston’s iconic Mississippi photograph that also doubles as the LP’s cover art. Among the musicians covered on the project are John Lee Hooker, R. L. Burnside, and David “Junior” Kimbrough.

The entire album was recorded in ten hours spread out over two afternoons at the end of their tour for 2019’s Let’s Rock. During the session, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney were joined by Kenny Brown and Eric Deaton, longtime members of the bands of blues legends including Burnside and Kimbrough.

Delta Kream includes five covers dedicated to the late Kimbrough, who also recorded under Fat Possum Records and served as the inspiration for The Black Keys’ 2006 EP Chulahoma: The Songs of Junior Kimbrough.

The album marks The Black Keys’ follow-up to the aforementioned Let’s Rock. Earlier this year, they released a 10th anniversary deluxe edition of Brothers.

Delta Kream Artwork:

Delta Kream Tracklist:

01. Crawling Kingsnake (John Lee Hooker / Bernard Besman cover)

02. Louise (Fred McDowell cover)

03. Poor Boy A Long Way From Home (Robert Lee Burnside cover)

04. Stay All Night (David Kimbrough, Jr. cover)

05. Going Down South (Robert Lee Burnside cover)

06. Coal Black Mattie (Ranie Burnette cover)

07. Do the Romp (David Kimbrough, Jr. cover)

08. Sad Days, Lonely Nights (David Kimbrough, Jr. cove)

09. Walk with Me (David Kimbrough, Jr. cover)

10. Mellow Peaches (Joseph Lee Williams cover)

11. Come On And Go With Me (David Kimbrough, Jr. cover)