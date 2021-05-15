Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

The Black Keys Bring the Mississippi Blues to Late Show with Stephen Colbert: Watch

A pair of performances in support of the band's newly released album Delta Kream

The Black Keys Colbert
The Black Keys on Colbert
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 15, 2021 | 1:47pm ET

The Black Keys supported the release of their new Mississippi Hills Country blues tribute album, Delta Kream, by appearing remotely on Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday night.

Filmed to tape at the legendary Blue Front Café, Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, and their backing band delivered slick covers of Junior Kimbrough’s version of the John Lee Hooker classic “Crawling Kingsnake” and R.L. Burnside’s “Going Down South”. Replay both performances below.

Also check out Paolo Ragusa’s interview with Carney about the making of Delta Kream.

Related Video

 

Latest Stories

Conway the Machine J.I.D. and Ludacris

Conway the Machine Performs "Scatter Brain" with J.I.D and Ludacris on Fallon: Watch

May 14, 2021

chappelle black thought j.period fallon tonight show jimmy fallon watch

Dave Chappelle, Black Thought, and Tiffany Gouché Assist J.Period with "All in Your Head" on Fallon: Watch

May 13, 2021

madness kimmel our house livestream watch jimmy kimmel live

Madness Transform Kimmel into "Our House": Watch

May 12, 2021

Weezer on Fallon

Weezer Perform "All the Good Ones" on Fallon: Watch

May 11, 2021

 

billie eilish your power late show with stephen colbert vogue album cover controversy internet reaction

Billie Eilish Performs "Your Power" Live for the First Time on Colbert: Watch

May 11, 2021

Miley Cyrus SNL

Miley Cyrus Covers Dolly Parton's "Light Of A Clear Blue Morning" on SNL: Watch

May 9, 2021

wolf alice smile james corden performance watch

Wolf Alice Shred Through "Smile" on Corden: Watch

May 5, 2021

Beach Bunny Cloud 9 fallon tonight show jimmyu watch listen stream 2021 tour dates tickets

Beach Bunny Float Through "Cloud 9" on Fallon: Watch

May 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Black Keys Bring the Mississippi Blues to Late Show with Stephen Colbert: Watch

Menu Shop Search Help