The Black Keys Bring the Mississippi Blues to Late Show with Stephen Colbert: Watch

The Black Keys supported the release of their new Mississippi Hills Country blues tribute album, Delta Kream, by appearing remotely on Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday night.

Filmed to tape at the legendary Blue Front Café, Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, and their backing band delivered slick covers of Junior Kimbrough’s version of the John Lee Hooker classic “Crawling Kingsnake” and R.L. Burnside’s “Going Down South”. Replay both performances below.

Also check out Paolo Ragusa’s interview with Carney about the making of Delta Kream.

Related Video