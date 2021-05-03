Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

The Black Keys Take It Easy on New Blues Cover Song “Going Down South”: Stream

Featuring R.L. Burnside's own guitar player

The Black Keys
The Black Keys, photo by Joshua Black Wilkins
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 3, 2021 | 1:06pm ET

There’s just a few days to go until The Black Keys drop their upcoming blues cover album Delta Kream on May 14th. Today, the duo is back to share one more single ahead of that release date. It’s called “Going Down South” and it sees the band paying tribute to the late great R.L. Burnside. Stream it below.

“Going Down South” is a bonafide blues rock classic, and it’s long been in rotation at The Black Keys’ live shows. Here, it gets a faithful studio recording that sees the band paying their respects to the person whose footsteps they unabashedly walk in, particularly by teaming up with some of Burnside’s old collaborators. They can be seen performing the song together in the song’s accompanying music video while snapshots of iconic southern spots — Blue Front Cafe, Aikei Pro’s record shop, Blues Alley in Holly Springs — flash by through a car window.

During an interview on Apple Music 1 with Zane Lowe, Dan Auerbach explained how this particular rendition of “Going Down South” came about. “I had a session here with Robert Finley and I invited these guys up, this one guy in particular, Kenny, who was the guitar player for R.L. Burnside. And he played on a ton of records that I love, Junior Kimbrough records, all kinds,” said Auerbach. “I also invited this guy named Eric Deaton. He’s a bass player, crazy good player. Hill country, he’s just like an encyclopedia with that kind of music, with hill country music in particular. And I invited him up, we had such a good time. I called Pat, I was like, ‘Man, you got to come over here, we got to just play a little bit for fun.’ Because I just figured he’d really liked Kenny. And a day and a half later, yeah, we have a record done.”

Related Video

This is the second single The Black Keys have shared from Delta Kream so far, following their take on John Lee Hooker’s 1949 hit “Crawling Kingsnake”. Both tracks make it clear that The Black Keys not only wanted to pay homage to the Mississippi Hill Country blues tradition that influenced them in their early days, but to also introduce a younger generation to blues icons they may not know about, like Ranie Burnette and David Kimbrough, Jr.

B.B. King
 Editor's Pick
Black History Month Spotlight: A Beginner’s Guide to the Blues

Pre-orders for Delta Kream are currently ongoing. It serves as The Black Keys’ follow-up to 2019’s Let’s Rock and their special 10th anniversary deluxe edition of Brothers that hit shelves late last year.

Latest Stories

zach hill undo k from hot new album gas song single 750 dispel

Undo K from Hot (Death Grips' Zach Hill) Announce New Album, Share "750 Dispel": Stream

May 3, 2021

At the Gates new single

At the Gates Unleash New Song "Spectre of Extinction" Featuring King Diamond Guitarist Andy La Rocque: Stream

May 1, 2021

Electra Mustaine New Song "Evergreen"

Megadeth Frontman Dave Mustaine's Daughter Electra Unveils Electro-Pop Song “Evergreen”: Stream

April 30, 2021

burna boy kilometre new song single music video watch listen stream

Burna Boy Drops New Song "Kilometre": Stream

April 30, 2021

 

Jónsi Without Remorse score Tom Clancy OST stream Jonsi, photo by Philip Cosores

Jónsi Shares Original Score for Tom Clancy's Without Remorse: Stream

April 30, 2021

Kings of Convenience Peace or Love new album song Rocky Trail stream music, photo by Salvo Alibrio

Kings Of Convenience Announce New Album Peace or Love, Share "Rocky Trail": Stream

April 30, 2021

Burial and Blackdown Share New EP Shock Power of Love: Stream

April 30, 2021

Crumb Ice Melt stream new album song music video, photo by Third Pupil

Crumb Release New Album Ice Melt: Stream

April 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Black Keys Take It Easy on New Blues Cover Song "Going Down South": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help