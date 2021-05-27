Menu
The Blair Witch Project is a Found Footage Masterpiece

Psychoanalysis takes a comfort horror camping trip into the woods

Consequence Staff
May 27, 2021 | 10:31am ET


Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror films and entertainment

Today, Jenn, Mike, and Lara are joined in the woods by special guest Chelsey Weber-Smith from the American Hysteria Podcast for a comfort horror camping trip on the found footage masterpiece, The Blair Witch Project.

Is this a perfect movie? They’ll discuss their answers to this question as well as the film’s restraint, authenticity, marketing, and legacy in the horror genre. Chelsey describes the film’s connection to urban legends and the satanic panic, Mike shares behind the scenes details, Lara recalls her experiences as an indie filmmaker, and Jenn climbs up on her Justice for Heather soapbox. So kick your map in the creek and meet us by this vine.

Did you hear something?

… Stream the episode above and subscribe to the series now. Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming.

Guest Info: Chelsey Weber-Smith (they/them)

— Website – https://www.chelseywebersmith.com/americanhysteria
— Twitter – @AmerHysteria
— Instagram – @americanhysteriapodcast , @chelseywebersmith

