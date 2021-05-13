The Blob is ’80s Camp Horror Perfection



Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror films and entertainment.

Today, Jenn, Mike, and Lara are hopping on their motorcycles and heading to the sewers to join Terry Mesnard of Gayly Dreadful, The Scarred for Life podcast, and We Are Horror for a gooey, pink comfort horror episode on the 1988 camp horror remake, The Blob!

They’ll talk about subverting expectations of the 1950s original classic and the film’s hidden mean streak when it comes to killing its characters. Lara loves the fantastic practical effects, Mike enjoys the small town feel, Jenn geeks out over snow horror, and Terry’s still waiting for a sequel. So brush out your mullet and meet us in the woods. We’re off at 11:00.

