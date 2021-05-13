Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

The Blob is ’80s Camp Horror Perfection

Jenn, Mike, and Lara dive into some gooey pink comfort horror with guest Terry Mesnard

Psycho Analysis The Blob consequence podcast network
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
May 13, 2021 | 9:15am ET


Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror films and entertainment.

Today, Jenn, Mike, and Lara are hopping on their motorcycles and heading to the sewers to join Terry Mesnard of Gayly Dreadful, The Scarred for Life podcast, and We Are Horror for a gooey, pink comfort horror episode on the 1988 camp horror remake, The Blob!

Related Video

They’ll talk about subverting expectations of the 1950s original classic and the film’s hidden mean streak when it comes to killing its characters. Lara loves the fantastic practical effects, Mike enjoys the small town feel, Jenn geeks out over snow horror, and Terry’s still waiting for a sequel. So brush out your mullet and meet us in the woods. We’re off at 11:00.

Stream the episode above and subscribe to the series now. Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series and shows.

Further Reading:

Slime and Space Dust: How They Built ‘The Blob’

Gaylydreadful.com

mixtapemassacre.com/sundown-drive-in/

Guest Info: Terry Mesnard

— Twitter @GaylyDreadful , @ScarredPodcast , @wearehorrorzine

— Instagram: @gaylydreadful , @scarredforlifepodcast

Latest Stories

Shutter Island Is a Surprisingly Compassionate Depiction of Mental Illness

May 6, 2021

What’s In the Box?

April 29, 2021

psycho analysis the witch

The VVitch is a Dark Tale of Empowerment

April 22, 2021

psychoanalysis creep episode

Creep is an Unnerving Blend of Horror and Comedy

April 14, 2021

 

Psychoanalysis - It

Stephen King's It Demonstrates the Power of Friendship

April 8, 2021

American Psycho’s Portrait of Narcissism Is Dangerously Familiar

American Psycho’s Portrait of Narcissism Is Dangerously Familiar

April 1, 2021

Psychoanalysis - Children of the Corn

Children of the Corn Is Campy Folk Horror With an Upsetting Premise

March 25, 2021

Psychoanalysis - They Look Like People

They Look Like People Offers a Compassionate Look at Mental Illness

March 18, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Blob is '80s Camp Horror Perfection

Menu Shop Search Help