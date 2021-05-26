The Effens Channel Their Inner Cloud Nothings on New Single “Venom Denim”: Stream

The Effens are a Toronto-based four-piece that describe themselves as post-grunge glam pop. On their 2019 debut EP Unsafe, though, they sound more like Julian Casablancas fronting Dilly Dally than anything else. Now, The Effens are gearing up to release a new EP called Eventually and they’ve just dropped a single from it titled “Venom Denim”. Stream it below.

“Venom Denim” is a powerhouse single worthy of putting The Effens on the map. Over noisy guitar riffs and cooed background vocals, they stir up their own heavy blend of ’90s grunge and early aughts indie rock that’s impressively polished throughout. Lead singer Austin Nops has a distinct delivery that recalls Cloud Nothings’ Dylan Baldi and, when he yells, occasionally brings to mind Andrew McMahon of Something Corporate. Needless to say, it’s a welcome sound.

This is actually the fourth single that The Effens have shared from Eventually so far. It follows the catchy title track, a guitar solo-laden song called “Pavement Age”, and the contemplative number “Things You Can’t Take Back”. Listening to them back to back, it’s clear that the band — which consists of Nops, guitarist Paul Theo, bassist Hannah Edgerton, and drummer Fabian Oblivion — is ready to level up on this new EP.

Eventually is scheduled to come out July 30th via Hidden Pony. Find out how to pre-order a copy over at the band’s website.