The Flaming Lips Announce Dates for 2021-22 World Tour

The Flaming Lips have announced dates for a massive world tour that spans 2021 and 2022, and unlike their last couple of shows, the band will be the only ones in personal bubbles.
As pioneers in human hamster ball technology, the Lips were better positioned than most rockers to weather the pandemic. The group’s recent bubble concert series created a novel live experience while prioritizing audience safety, but now that COVID-19 vaccines are widely available — at least in North America and Europe — normal touring is set to return.
The Flaming Lips already had a pair of August 2021 dates on the calendar. Now, they’ve added a hefty slate of North American shows that kick off in November at The Fillmore Philadelphia. The band will criss-cross the east coast and midwest through the end of the month before hitting pause until next March. The bulk of the new dates fall in 2022, as the Lips re-launch in the American southwest, where they’ll work eastwards and upwards, reaching Vancouver in May and taking a brief detour down the west coast before ending the tour in the UK in June. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 7th, through the Lips’ website. Afterwards, keep an eye out for deals here.
On June 12th, The Flaming Lips will share The Soft Bulletin Companion on vinyl for the first time as part of Record Store Day 2021. Last week, the group returned to the site of their first concert for a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and on April 20th, frontman Wayne Coyne launched his own cannabis brand. This past Friday, the supergroup Beachy Head featuring Lips drummer Matthew Duckworth shared their debut album.
The Flaming Lips 2021-22 Tour Dates:
08/20 — Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre
08/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas
11/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
11/08 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/09 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage A&E
11/12 — Syracuse, NY @ Crouse Hinds Theater
11/13 — Albany, NY @ Palace Theater
11/15 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/16 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/18 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
11/20 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music theater
03/27 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
03/28 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
03/29 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
03/31 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore
04/01 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
04/02 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
04/04 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
04/05 — Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center
04/06 — Chicago. IL @ Riviera Theatre
04/08 — St. Paul. MN @ Palace Theatre
04/09 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
04/25 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
04/28 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
04/29 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04/30 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
05/02 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/03 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/04 — Seattle, WA @ Snowbox SoDo
05/06 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
05/07 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
05/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
05/25 — Leeds, UK @ Stylus
05/26 — Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
05/30 — Aylesbury, UK @ Waterside Theatre
06/01 — Bexhill, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion
06/02 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
07/22 — Galway, IE @ Galway Int’l Arts Fest