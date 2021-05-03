The Flaming Lips Announce Dates for 2021-22 World Tour

The Flaming Lips have announced dates for a massive world tour that spans 2021 and 2022, and unlike their last couple of shows, the band will be the only ones in personal bubbles.

As pioneers in human hamster ball technology, the Lips were better positioned than most rockers to weather the pandemic. The group’s recent bubble concert series created a novel live experience while prioritizing audience safety, but now that COVID-19 vaccines are widely available — at least in North America and Europe — normal touring is set to return.

The Flaming Lips already had a pair of August 2021 dates on the calendar. Now, they’ve added a hefty slate of North American shows that kick off in November at The Fillmore Philadelphia. The band will criss-cross the east coast and midwest through the end of the month before hitting pause until next March. The bulk of the new dates fall in 2022, as the Lips re-launch in the American southwest, where they’ll work eastwards and upwards, reaching Vancouver in May and taking a brief detour down the west coast before ending the tour in the UK in June. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 7th, through the Lips’ website. Afterwards, keep an eye out for deals here.

Related Video

On June 12th, The Flaming Lips will share The Soft Bulletin Companion on vinyl for the first time as part of Record Store Day 2021. Last week, the group returned to the site of their first concert for a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and on April 20th, frontman Wayne Coyne launched his own cannabis brand. This past Friday, the supergroup Beachy Head featuring Lips drummer Matthew Duckworth shared their debut album.

The Flaming Lips 2021-22 Tour Dates:

08/20 — Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre

08/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas

11/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/08 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/09 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage A&E

11/12 — Syracuse, NY @ Crouse Hinds Theater

11/13 — Albany, NY @ Palace Theater

11/15 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/16 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/18 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

11/20 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music theater

03/27 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

03/28 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

03/29 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

03/31 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore

04/01 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

04/02 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

04/04 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

04/05 — Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center

04/06 — Chicago. IL @ Riviera Theatre

04/08 — St. Paul. MN @ Palace Theatre

04/09 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

04/25 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

04/28 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

04/29 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/30 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

05/02 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/03 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/04 — Seattle, WA @ Snowbox SoDo

05/06 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

05/07 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

05/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

05/25 — Leeds, UK @ Stylus

05/26 — Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

05/30 — Aylesbury, UK @ Waterside Theatre

06/01 — Bexhill, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion

06/02 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

07/22 — Galway, IE @ Galway Int’l Arts Fest