The Linda Lindas Sign Deal with Epitaph Records

On the heels of their viral video, punk sensations The Linda Lindas have reportedly signed a deal with Epitaph Records.

The Los Angeles-based punk group made up of Asian and Latinx teenage girls has been on the scene since 2018, and their resumé already included a gig opening for Bikini Kill and an appearance in Amy Poehler’s movie Moxie. But their May 4th performance of “Racist Sexist Boys” propelled The Linda Lindas to new heights of fame. Filmed at a Los Angeles public library, video of the concert went viral, garnering millions of views and cosigns from rock luminaries like Tom Morello and Thurston Moore.

Now, according to Variety, The Linda Lindas have stuck a deal with the famed punk label Epitaph Records. Already the label is marking the partnership by streaming “Racist Sexist Boys” on its YouTube page.

The Linda Lindas, composed of Lucia (14), Eloise (13), Mila (10), and Bela (16), describe themselves as “Half Asian / Half Latinx. Sisters, cousins and friends who play music together because it’s fun!!” Mila’s father is Grammy-winning producer and engineer Carlos de la Garza, known for his work with Paramore, Bad Religion, and Best Coast.

The group’s latest single, “Racist Sexist Boys”, was written by Mila and Eloise after a boy singled out Mila during school. “A little while before we went into lockdown, a boy came up to me in my class and said that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people,” Mila said. “After I told him that I was Chinese, he backed away from me. Eloise and I wrote this song based on that experience.”

Their set at the library also included covers of The Muffs’ “Big Mouth” and Bikini Kill’s “Rebel Girl”.