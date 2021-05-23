Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

The Linda Lindas Sign Deal with Epitaph Records

The punk band's video of "Racist Sexist Boys" went viral earlier this week

Linda Lindas punk band
The Linda Lindas (Epitaph)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 22, 2021 | 8:38pm ET

On the heels of their viral video, punk sensations The Linda Lindas have reportedly signed a deal with Epitaph Records.

The Los Angeles-based punk group made up of Asian and Latinx teenage girls has been on the scene since 2018, and their resumé already included a gig opening for Bikini Kill and an appearance in Amy Poehler’s movie Moxie. But their May 4th performance of “Racist Sexist Boys” propelled The Linda Lindas to new heights of fame. Filmed at a Los Angeles public library, video of the concert went viral, garnering millions of views and cosigns from rock luminaries like Tom Morello and Thurston Moore.

Now, according to Variety, The Linda Lindas have stuck a deal with the famed punk label Epitaph Records. Already the label is marking the partnership by streaming “Racist Sexist Boys” on its YouTube page.

Related Video

The Linda Lindas, composed of Lucia (14), Eloise (13), Mila (10), and Bela (16), describe themselves as “Half Asian / Half Latinx. Sisters, cousins and friends who play music together because it’s fun!!” Mila’s father is Grammy-winning producer and engineer Carlos de la Garza, known for his work with Paramore, Bad Religion, and Best Coast.

The group’s latest single, “Racist Sexist Boys”, was written by Mila and Eloise after a boy singled out Mila during school. “A little while before we went into lockdown, a boy came up to me in my class and said that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people,” Mila said. “After I told him that I was Chinese, he backed away from me. Eloise and I wrote this song based on that experience.”

Their set at the library also included covers of The Muffs’ “Big Mouth” and Bikini Kill’s “Rebel Girl”.

Latest Stories

sneaker pimps squaring the circle new album

Sneaker Pimps Announce Squaring the Circle, Their First New Album in Nearly 20 Years

May 22, 2021

Pet Shop Boys Unveil New Single "Cricket wife": Stream

May 22, 2021

Psycho Las Vegas 2021 headliners

Psycho Las Vegas 2021 Lineup: Danzig, Emperor, Down, Cannibal Corpse, GZA, Flaming Lips, and more

May 22, 2021

Smile Thom Yorke Jonny Greenwood

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood to Debut New Project The Smile During Glastonbury Livestream

May 22, 2021

 

Metallica Bring Back #MetallicaMondays for One Night

Metallica Bring Back #MetallicaMondays for One Night, Tease "#BlackAlbum2021"

May 21, 2021

bobby sessions gold rolex new song benny the butcher freddie gibbs new song single listen stream

Bobby Sessions Drops New Single "Gold Rolex" with Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs: Stream

May 21, 2021

creatv university consequence tech and entertainment 1

CREATV University Launches Tech and Entertainment Series: Watch

May 21, 2021

BTS Butter Song Of The Week

You’d “Butter” Believe That BTS’ New Single Is the Song of the Summer

and May 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Linda Lindas Sign Deal with Epitaph Records

Menu Shop Search Help