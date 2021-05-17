Menu
Da Vinci Code Prequel Series The Lost Symbol Gets First Trailer: Watch

The Peacock series stars Succession actor Ashley Zukerman as Robert Langdon

the lost symbol da vinci code prequel series peacock new trailer watch
Ashley Zukerman as Robert Langdon (Peacock)
May 17, 2021 | 5:17pm ET

Da Vinci Code hero Robert Langdon is back for a prequel series titled The Lost Symbol, and Peacock has shared a first look trailer of the young Harvard professor turned dashing action hero. Watch it below.

Adapting Dan Brown’s third book in the Robert Langdon series into an origin story, The Lost Symbol follows the early adventures of Langdon (played by Succession actor Ashley Zukerman), who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

Eddie Izzard (The Riches) plays Langdon’s mentor Peter Solomon, with Valorie Curry (The Following), Sumalee Montano (Star Trek: Picard), Rick Gonzalez (Arrow), and Beau Knapp (The Good Lord Bird) rounding out the cast.

Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie (Scream: The TV Series and The Crossing) serve as the writers for the series and will executive produce with Brown, Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Samie Kim Falvey, and Anna Culp.

The first Robert Langdon novel, Angels & Demons, was published in 2000, but it was the 2003 sequel, The Da Vinci Code and the movie of the same name that made the series a hit. Tom Hanks starred as Langdon in 2006’s The Da Vinci Code, 2009’s Angels & Demons, and 2016’s Inferno.

The Lost Symbol doesn’t have a premiere date as of yet.

Da Vinci Code Prequel Series The Lost Symbol Gets First Trailer: Watch

