The Mars Volta Announce Individual Vinyl Reissues of Every Album

Including the band's six studio LPs, the Tremulant EP, and the new Landscape Tantrums collection

The Mars Volta individual vinyl releases
The Mars Volta, photo by Robin Laananen
May 14, 2021 | 9:37am ET

Fans who weren’t able to get their hands on the recent super-deluxe vinyl box set containing The Mars Volta’s entire discography, as well as never-before-released material, are now in luck. The celebrated experimental rock band is making all of the newly pressed vinyl albums available individually.

The box set, titled La Realidad de Los Sueños, assembled all six of the band’s studio albums, plus their Tremulant EP, and a new eight-song collection, Landscape Tantrums, featuring unreleased material from the band De-Loused in the Comatorium sessions. The special release also contained a photo book and other collectibles, and was limited to 5,000 copies. Despite a pretty hefty $479 price tag, La Realidad de Los Sueños sold out immediately.

The good news is that the very same newly pressed vinyl editions of the six albums, the EP, and the new Landscape Tantrums collection are now available for pre-order as individual releases from Clouds Hill, the label that put out the box set. Each of the archive releases has been remastered for black vinyl from the original mixes.

While you can place your orders for all eight vinyl releases now, you will have to exercise some patience as they are being rolled out monthly, beginning with Tremulant on June 11th and ending with Landscape Tantrums on January 7th.

The Mars Volta photo book sneak peek
Pre-order all of the individual Mars Volta albums on newly pressed vinyl via Clouds Hill, and see the entire release schedule below.

Tremulant — June 11th
De-Loused in the Comatorium — July 9th
Frances The Mute — August 6th
Amputechture — September 3rd
The Bedlam in Goliath — October 1st
Octahedron — October 29th
Noctourniquet — November 26th
Landscape Tantrums — January 7th

Mars Volta Vinyl Releases

