The Monkees Announce 2021 Farewell Tour

Hey, hey, The Monkees are coming to the US — but this time it’s for the final time. After being forced to cancel their spring tour last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, surviving members Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz have announced new 2021 tour dates. They’re calling their trek “The Monkees Farewell Tour” and it’s scheduled to kick off later this fall.

“The Monkees Farewell Tour” will consist of 20 dates in the US. They will begin their overseas adventures in Seattle, Washington on September 11th and will then perform in various cities across California, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Wisconsin. The tour is scheduled to conclude in Kansas City, Missouri on November 10th. Check out the complete list of tour dates below.

A poster for the tour promises “a magical night of music” that will include “all the hits, deep cuts, and fan favorites” alike. There’s a chance attendees might hear some of their newer songs, too. The Monkees’ last studio album — Good Times, which featured contributions from Rivers Cuomo, Ben Gibbard, Noel Gallagher, and Paul Weller — came out in 2016 and was followed by a holiday record titled Christmas Party in 2018.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to see The Monkees co-founder Peter Tork playing as part of the band. He tragically passed away in 2019 after a decade-long fight with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare cancer of the salivary glands. He was 77 years old.

Tickets for the farewell tour go on sale this Friday, May 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with presales starting May 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Afterwards, keep an eye out for ticket deals here.

The Monkees 2021 Tour Dates:

09/11 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater

09/14 — Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre

09/15 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

09/17 — Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

09/18 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

10/02 — Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre

10/06 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

10/07 — Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

10/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

10/10 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

10/15 — Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino Resort and Spa

10/22 — Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

10/24 — New York City, NY @ Town Hall

10/28 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

10/29 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

10/30 — Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

11/02 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

11/06 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

11/09 — Caint Charlse, MO @ Family Arena

11/10 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater