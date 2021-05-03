The Monkees Announce 2021 Farewell Tour

Hey, hey, The Monkees are coming to the US — but this time it’s for the final time. After being forced to cancel their spring tour last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, surviving members Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz have announced new 2021 tour dates. They’re calling their trek “The Monkees Farewell Tour” and it’s scheduled to kick off later this fall.
“The Monkees Farewell Tour” will consist of 20 dates in the US. They will begin their overseas adventures in Seattle, Washington on September 11th and will then perform in various cities across California, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Wisconsin. The tour is scheduled to conclude in Kansas City, Missouri on November 10th. Check out the complete list of tour dates below.
A poster for the tour promises “a magical night of music” that will include “all the hits, deep cuts, and fan favorites” alike. There’s a chance attendees might hear some of their newer songs, too. The Monkees’ last studio album — Good Times, which featured contributions from Rivers Cuomo, Ben Gibbard, Noel Gallagher, and Paul Weller — came out in 2016 and was followed by a holiday record titled Christmas Party in 2018.
Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to see The Monkees co-founder Peter Tork playing as part of the band. He tragically passed away in 2019 after a decade-long fight with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare cancer of the salivary glands. He was 77 years old.
Tickets for the farewell tour go on sale this Friday, May 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with presales starting May 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Afterwards, keep an eye out for ticket deals here.
The Monkees 2021 Tour Dates:
09/11 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater
09/14 — Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre
09/15 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
09/17 — Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center
09/18 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
10/02 — Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre
10/06 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
10/07 — Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
10/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
10/10 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
10/15 — Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino Resort and Spa
10/22 — Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center
10/24 — New York City, NY @ Town Hall
10/28 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
10/29 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
10/30 — Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
11/02 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
11/06 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
11/09 — Caint Charlse, MO @ Family Arena
11/10 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater