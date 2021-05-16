Robert Eggers’ Björk-Starring Viking Revenge Epic The Northman to Be Released in 2022

The Northman, Robert Eggers’ epic Viking revenge saga starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Björk, will be released in theaters on Friday, April 8th, 2022.

Eggers first began rolling cameras on the historical thriller in early 2020, but was almost immediately forced to halt production due to the pandemic. Filming finally resumed in Iceland in September 2020, and was completed towards the end of December.

In The Northman, Skarsgård plays Amieth, a Viking prince seeking revenge for his murdered father. The story is based on the medieval Scandinavian legend, which served as the inspiration for Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

Ethan Hawke plays Ameith’s father, King Horvendill, who is married to Queen Gudrun (portrayed by Kidman). Björk, making her first on-screen appearance since 2000’s Dancer in the Dark, plays The Slav Witch.

The cast also includes Björk’s daughter, Ísadóra Barney, as well as Willem Dafoe as Heimir the Fool.

The Northman marks Eggers’ third feature film, following 2015’s The Witch and 2019’s The Lighthouse. He co-wrote the film’s script with Sjón, an Icelandic poet and novelist known for his frequent collaborations with Björk.

The Northman will be released in the US by Focus Features and internationally by Universal Pictures.