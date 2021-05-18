Menu
The Wallflowers Share New Song “Maybe Your Heart’s Not in It No More”: Stream

The latest offering from their comeback album, Exit Wounds, due out July 9th

the wallflowers maybe your hearts not in it no more new song stream
Jakob Dylan of The Wallflowers, photo by Yasmin Than
May 18, 2021 | 2:34pm ET

The Wallflowers have dropped a new song called “Maybe Your Heart’s Not in It No More”. The single is the latest offering from their comeback album, Exit Wounds, out July 9th via New West Records.

“Maybe Your Heart’s Not in It No More” is a rambling roots rock tune interweaving electric and acoustic guitars with a backing organ. It features Jakob Dylan describing the feeling of losing touch with one’s muse. “It’s gone quiet it’s gone cold,” he laments. “Acting like someone’s you don’t know/ Used to rumble used to roar/ Whatever it’s doing it didn’t before/ Maybe your heart’s not in no more.”

In a press statement, Dylan explained the song is “a conversation you could find yourself having with your muse — one where you’re asking if they’ve changed their mind or have you changed yours. Are you still in sync or have you lost touch? You’ll be needing one another — so checking on each other’s condition now and then is a good idea.”

“Maybe Your Heart’s Not in It No More” follows April’s “Roots and Wings”. Exit Wounds marks The Wallflowers’ first album in nearly a decade. Pre-orders are ongoing, and you can check out the artwork and tracklist here.

The Wallflowers will support the album’s release by embarking on a lengthy US tour starting in July. Get tickets here.

