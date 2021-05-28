Menu
The Weeknd Reunites with Ariana Grande for iHeartRadio Music Awards Performance: Watch

The pop stars perform their remix of "Save Your Tears" live for the first time

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande performing at iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021, photo via FOX
The Weeknd and Ariana Grande performing at iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021, photo via FOX
May 27, 2021 | 9:25pm ET

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande took the stage to open the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards to perform their latest smash collab “Save Your Tears” live for the first time. Watch the replay below.

The remix, which debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release earlier this month, marks the third official duet between the stars following 2014’s “Love Me Harder” and last year’s Positions album cut “Off the Table”.

The performance marked Grande’s first public appearance since announcing she’d married husband Dalton Gomez earlier this week in an intimate, at-home ceremony. Musicially, she most recently collaborated with Demi Lovato on “Met Him Last Night”, an album cut off the latter’s 2021 LP Dancing With the Devil…The Art of Starting Over. Up next, the pint-sized pop star is set to replace Nick Jonas as a coach on Season 21 of The Voice.

The Weeknd, meanwhile, has had quite an embattled relationship with awards shows in 2021 — first boycotting the Grammy Awards and calling them out for “corruption” after being completely shut out of this year’s nominations for 2020’s After Hours; then performing the original version of “Save Your Tears” at both the BRIT Awards and Billboard Music Awards earlier this month.

Check out the duo’s performance of the “Save Your Tears” remix below.

 

