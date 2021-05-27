Menu
The What Podcast Previews the 2021 Festival Season

Barry, Brad and Lord Taco go through all the newly-released lineups and look ahead to the fall

Photo by Nick Langlois
Consequence Staff
May 27, 2021 | 12:31pm ET


This week on The What Podcast, the guys look ahead to the 2021 fall festival season. Brad, Barry and Lord Taco are determined to get to the bottom of the recent spate of festival lineup releases and while we don’t want to give it away, they are pretty excited about one in particular and vow they can be in Amarillo by morning. 

The What Podcast originally launched in 2018 as a way for two Bonnaroo veterans to talk about the thing they love in life the most: Bonnaroo. Over time, the podcast has evolved to cover the rest of the North American festival landscape and touring industry as a whole. In between dissecting lineups and discussing the latest headlines, you’ll also hear interviews with artists, such as Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien and and Lizzo, as well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you.

