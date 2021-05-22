Menu
Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood to Debut New Project The Smile During Glastonbury Livestream

The new group also features jazz drummer Tom Skinner

Smile Thom Yorke Jonny Greenwood
Smile (Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner), photo courtesy of artist
May 22, 2021 | 8:58am ET

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have formed a new band called The Smile and will make their live debut during a surprise appearance at Glastonbury’s Live at Worthy Farm webcast on Saturday.

The Smile also features jazz drummer Tom Skinner (Sons of Kemet, Matthew Herbert), as well as contributions from Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich. The group’s name is derived from a Ted Hughes poem.

The Smile’s performance, which was filmed earlier this week at Glastonbury’s Greenpeace, will air as part of Glastonbury’s five-hour livestream. Other confirmed  performers include Coldplay, Damon Albarn, HAIM, Jorja Smith, and IDLES.

Related Video

Live at Worthy Farm will broadcast across the world, with the initial airings staggered across four time zones. The UK, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East will get it first at 7:00 p.m. BST/8:00 p.m. CET, followed by the East Coast of North America and both Central and South America at 6:00 p.m. CT/7:00 p.m. ET. The North American West Coast stream will start at 7:00 p.m. PT, with Australia, New Zealand, and Asia getting their broadcast at 4:00 p.m. ICT/7:00 AET.

Two encores are set for Sunday, the first of which will begin at 2:00 p.m. BT/9:00 a.m. ET, with a second screening starting at 7:00 p.m. BT/2:00 p.m. ET. It’s worth noting that viewers can only watch the stream for which they purchased a ticket.

Tickets to the livestream are priced at $27.50 (£20, €23, or AUD$35) and are available for purchase here. In addition to helping ensure Glastonbury can return for real in 2022, proceeds from the livestream will benefit Oxfam, Greenpeace, and WaterAid.

Radiohead have a long history with Glastonbury, having previously headlined the festival three times, in 1997, 2003 and 2017. Yorke also staged solo a surprise solo performance in 2010.

