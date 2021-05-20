Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Tim Burton Casts Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams for Netflix Series

Burton is best known for playing Young Jane in Jane the Virgin and starring in the 2021 Netflix movie Yes Day

tim burton wednesday addams jenna ortega
Jenna Ortega, photo by JC Olivera/Getty Image
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 20, 2021 | 10:50am ET

Tim Burton has found his titular character for Wednesday, his live-action Addams Family spinoff. Jenna Ortega will be starring in the Netflix series directed by Burton and helmed by showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville, Into the Badlands).

“New chapter,” the 18-year-old actress wrote on Instagram. “Hope I can do Wednesday Addams justice. *snaps twice*”

Back in February, Netflix picked up an eight-episode season of Wednesday, and shared the following synopsis:

“A sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday’s years as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships of the strange and diverse student body.”

Related Video

Wednesday Addams has been portrayed by a number of actresses over the years. Lisa Loring played the character in the original ’60s sitcom, with Christina Ricci taking on the role in a pair ’90s movies. Most recently, Chloe Grace Moretz voiced Wednesday in the 2019 animated film, The Addams Family.

Ortega is best known for playing Young Jane in The CW rom-com, Jane the Virgin, and starring alongside Jennifer Garner and Édgar Ramírez in the 2021 Netflix movie, Yes Day. She also appears in the Scream revival due out next year.

edward scissorhands johnny depp tim burton set photo
 Editor's Pick
Ranking: Every Tim Burton Movie from Worst to Best

Netflix hasn’t revealed the Wednesday premiere date yet. Stay tuned for more casting info.

 

Latest Stories

warren ellis book nina simone's gum

Warren Ellis Saved a Piece of Nina Simone's Gum for 20 Years and Wrote a Book About It

May 20, 2021

miley cyrus billie eilish stevie nicks austin city limits music festival 2021 lineup

Austin City Limits 2021 Lineup: Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, and George Strait to Headline

May 20, 2021

sharon van etten angel olsen like i used to new song single listen stream

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen Team Up for New Song "Like I Used To": Stream

May 20, 2021

Sammy Hagar and Chad Kroeger team up with Afghan schoolgirls for "Fly Like an Eagle" cover

Sammy Hagar and Chad Kroeger Team Up with Afghan Schoolgirls for "Fly Like an Eagle" Cover: Stream

May 20, 2021

 

protect live music archive may 19th toledo protugal the man ian sweet

Portugal. The Man, IAN SWEET, Toledo, and More Added to Protect Live Music Livestream Archive

May 20, 2021

Izzy Heltai beauty queen new song stream origins Emma Kate Rothenberg-Ware

Izzy Heltai Reveals Origins of New Single "Beauty Queen": Stream

May 20, 2021

solid gold u-roy posthumous new album announcement release man next door santigold listen stream

U-Roy's Final Album Getting Posthumous Release

May 20, 2021

Consequence Internship Listings

Consequence Seeks Interns For Summer 2021

May 20, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tim Burton Casts Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams for Netflix Series

Menu Shop Search Help