Toledo Unveil New Song “David”: Stream

Plus, an alternate version of "Sunday Funday"

toledo new song david stream alternate sunday funday b-side listen
Toledo, photo by James Lynch
May 5, 2021 | 2:35pm ET

Toledo, the Brooklyn duo with the Ohio name, have unveiled their new song “David”. The single comes with an alternate version of “Sunday Funday” from February’s Jockeys of Love EP on the B-side.

On “David”, Daniel Álvarez de Toledo and Jordan Dunn-Pilz have crafted a dreamy ode to shared trauma and communal recovery, with searching guitars and an occasional banjo flourish that’s supported by slow, shuffling drums. “‘David’ was written for my younger brother,” Dunn-Pilz said in a statement. “As siblings we share a lot of the same emotional baggage, but we process things differently as individuals. The song came out of a desire for healing in spite of those differences.”

As for the alternate version of “Sunday Funday”, it’s brighter than the original, with newly-layered vocals floating over the top of a banjo backbone. This rendition is slightly shorter, offering a more compact take on the themes of substance abuse and helplessness.

Check out both tracks below.

In February, Toledo spoke to Consequence about the Origins of “Sunday Funday”.

