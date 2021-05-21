Tom Waits Joins Cast of Stop-Motion Animation Series Ultra City Smiths

Some narrators are chipper and some are dry, but judging by Ultra City Smiths‘ decision to cast Tom Waits in the role, this particular storyteller has seen some shit. As Collider reports, Waits will be joining the new stop-motion series from Steve Conrad, creator of Patriot and Perpetual Grace, LTD.

The 71-year-old Waits has all but retired from music, with his his last live concert taking place in 2016 and his last album Bad as Me turning ten this year. But the legendary troubadour has been busy in some of the more eccentric corners of Hollywood, most recentlyteaming up with his old pal Jim Jarmusch for the pre-pandemic zombie caper The Dead Don’t Die.

On Ultra City Smiths, he joins a stacked voice cast that includes John C. Reilly as a missing business magnate, Jimmi Simpson and Da’Vine Joy Randolph as the investigating detectives, as well as Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard, Alia Shawkat, Terry O’Quinn, Bebe Neuwirth, Jason Mantzoukas, Tim Heidecker, Tim Meadows, Debra Winger, Luiz Guzmán, and The Mighty Boosh’s Julian Barratt as The Most Dangerous Man in the World.

Related Video

In a statement, Conrad said, “I’m grateful that this group of actors, who could work with whomever they choose on whatever they choose, chose to work with us.” Ultra City Smiths premieres on AMC+ on July 22nd and will also air on AMC this fall.