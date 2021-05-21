Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Tom Waits Joins Cast of Stop-Motion Animation Series Ultra City Smiths

The pioneering musician will voice the series' narrator

tom waits ultra city smiths stop motion cast amc steven conrad
Tom Waits
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 21, 2021 | 5:48pm ET

Some narrators are chipper and some are dry, but judging by Ultra City Smiths‘ decision to cast Tom Waits in the role, this particular storyteller has seen some shit. As Collider reports, Waits will be joining the new stop-motion series from Steve Conrad, creator of Patriot and Perpetual Grace, LTD.

The 71-year-old Waits has all but retired from music, with his his last live concert taking place in 2016 and his last album Bad as Me turning ten this year. But the legendary troubadour has been busy in some of the more eccentric corners of Hollywood, most recentlyteaming up with his old pal Jim Jarmusch for the pre-pandemic zombie caper The Dead Don’t Die.

On Ultra City Smiths, he joins a stacked voice cast that includes John C. Reilly as a missing business magnate, Jimmi Simpson and Da’Vine Joy Randolph as the investigating detectives, as well as Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard, Alia Shawkat, Terry O’Quinn, Bebe Neuwirth, Jason Mantzoukas, Tim Heidecker, Tim Meadows, Debra Winger, Luiz Guzmán, and The Mighty Boosh’s Julian Barratt as The Most Dangerous Man in the World.

Related Video

In a statement, Conrad said, “I’m grateful that this group of actors, who could work with whomever they choose on whatever they choose, chose to work with us.” Ultra City Smiths premieres on AMC+ on July 22nd and will also air on AMC this fall.

Latest Stories

henry cavill highlander movie reboot

Henry Cavill to Star in Highlander Remake

May 21, 2021

Metallica Bring Back #MetallicaMondays for One Night

Metallica Bring Back #MetallicaMondays for One Night, Tease "#BlackAlbum2021"

May 21, 2021

danny masterson trial rape charges

Danny Masterson Ordered to Stand Trial on Three Rape Charges

May 21, 2021

bobby sessions gold rolex new song benny the butcher freddie gibbs new song single listen stream

Bobby Sessions Drops New Single "Gold Rolex" with Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs: Stream

May 21, 2021

 

omar rodriguez-lopez 62 albums back catalogue streaming stream clouds hill new solo john frusciante

Omar Rodríguez-López Unloads Massive 62 Album Back Catalogue Including 36 LPs New to Streaming

May 21, 2021

billie eilish 2022 arena world tour happier than ever

Billie Eilish Announces 2022 Arena Tour Dates

May 21, 2021

wilco sky blue sky festival spoon kurt vile violators thundercat waxahatchee stephen malkmus

Wilco Announce Return of Sky Blue Sky Destination Festival with Spoon, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Thundercat

May 21, 2021

Unearthed Slash Song Featuring Chester Bennington

Previously Unreleased Slash Song "Crazy" Featuring the Late Chester Bennington Has Been Unearthed: Stream

May 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tom Waits Joins Cast of Stop-Motion Animation Series Ultra City Smiths

Menu Shop Search Help