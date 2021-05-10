Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Unveil Massive Concept Trailer for Upcoming Chaos Chapter: Freeze Album: Watch

The five-member K-pop group's second studio album arrives on May 31st

Tomorrow X Together Album Trailer Chaos Chapter Freeze Teaser
Tomorrow X Together, photo courtesy of Big Hit Music
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 10, 2021 | 2:44pm ET

K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER have dropped a heart-pounding teaser for their second studio album Chaos Chapter: Freeze. Check it out ahead.

The visual takes TXT’s members (Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai) into new territory, featuring elaborate movement, martial arts, stunts, and plenty of special effects in line with the tag that opens the video, prompting the viewer to choose: “FIGHT, FLIGHT OR FREEZE?” The teaser is sleek and the stakes feel high, giving the members plenty of opportunities to show off impressive athleticism and intricate choreography (it even includes Taehyun flipping Yeonjun in a pas de deux lift).

“Despite their relentless efforts to break away, the members eventually become frozen in a thick layer of ice. A silhouette of a girl emerges as light, and the ice that envelopes them begins to melt,” Big Hit Music shared in a press release.

Related Video

The clip’s cliffhanger ending precedes more teaser content that is expected to unfold over the next few weeks, including more concept photos, an album track list, and an album preview.

Chaos Chapter: Freeze will be a major step for TOMORROW X TOGETHER, who are still a relatively young group; since their The Dream Chapter: MAGIC debut just over two years ago, the quintet has been steadily gaining traction, most recently with their Blue Hour EP, released in October 2020.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER The Dream Chapter: MAGIC
 Editor's Pick
TOMORROW X TOGETHER premiere debut album The Dream Chapter: MAGIC: Stream

Chaos Chapter: Freeze is slated for release on May 31st. Watch the new teaser trailer below.

Latest Stories

LA Punk Show LAPD

Police Appear to Shoot "Less Lethal" Rounds into Crowd to Break Up Underground LA Punk Show

May 10, 2021

Firefly Festival Tame Impala Billie Eilish The Killers

Firefly Festival Returns in September 2021 with Lineup Led by Billie Eilish, The Killers & Tame Impala

May 10, 2021

Chrissie Hynde Details New Bob Dylan Covers Album Standing in the Doorway

May 10, 2021

DMX posthumous album

DMX's New Posthumous Album Exodus Coming on May 28th

May 10, 2021

 

j cole basketball africa league rwanda patriots

J. Cole to Play in Basketball Africa League for Rawandan Team

May 10, 2021

kraftwerk computer world 40th anniversary essay feature review

Computer World at 40: How Kraftwerk Predicted Our Techno-Utopian Fate

May 10, 2021

Donovan David Lynch I Am the Shaman music video produced directed producer director stream listen watch

David Lynch Directs New Music Video for Donovan's "I Am the Shaman": Watch

May 10, 2021

Iron Maiden Hellcat Indie Pale Lager Beer

Iron Maiden Announce New Hellcat India Pale Lager Craft Beer

May 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Unveil Massive Concept Trailer for Upcoming Chaos Chapter: Freeze Album: Watch

Menu Shop Search Help