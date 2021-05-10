TOMORROW X TOGETHER Unveil Massive Concept Trailer for Upcoming Chaos Chapter: Freeze Album: Watch

K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER have dropped a heart-pounding teaser for their second studio album Chaos Chapter: Freeze. Check it out ahead.

The visual takes TXT’s members (Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai) into new territory, featuring elaborate movement, martial arts, stunts, and plenty of special effects in line with the tag that opens the video, prompting the viewer to choose: “FIGHT, FLIGHT OR FREEZE?” The teaser is sleek and the stakes feel high, giving the members plenty of opportunities to show off impressive athleticism and intricate choreography (it even includes Taehyun flipping Yeonjun in a pas de deux lift).

“Despite their relentless efforts to break away, the members eventually become frozen in a thick layer of ice. A silhouette of a girl emerges as light, and the ice that envelopes them begins to melt,” Big Hit Music shared in a press release.

The clip’s cliffhanger ending precedes more teaser content that is expected to unfold over the next few weeks, including more concept photos, an album track list, and an album preview.

Chaos Chapter: Freeze will be a major step for TOMORROW X TOGETHER, who are still a relatively young group; since their The Dream Chapter: MAGIC debut just over two years ago, the quintet has been steadily gaining traction, most recently with their Blue Hour EP, released in October 2020.

Chaos Chapter: Freeze is slated for release on May 31st. Watch the new teaser trailer below.