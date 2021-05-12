Torres Announces New Album Thirstier, Shares “Don’t Go Putting Wishes in My Head”: Stream

Torres is quickly following up the release of last year’s Silver Tongue with a new album called Thirstier. Ahead of the LP’s July 30th release via Merge Records, she’s today unveiling the first single, “Don’t Go Putting Wishes in My Head”.
Thirstier was recorded in the fall of 2020 at Middle Farm Studios in the UK and produced by Peter Miles and Rob Ellis, who’ve worked with the likes of PJ Harvey and Bat For Lashes. Written to combat the grey days of the pandemic, the album’s celebratory mood is a healing respite indicative of a hopeful future from the artist’s perspective.
“I wanted to channel my intensity into something that felt positive and constructive, as opposed to being intense in a destructive or eviscerating way,” Torres, aka Mackenzie Scott, noted in a press release. “I love the idea that intensity can actually be something life-saving or something joyous.”
Scott calls the lead single, “Don’t Go Putting Wishes in My Head”, her “relentless arena country star moment — my shameless Tim McGraw cheeseball hit.” The song pairs Scott’s country inspirations with sparkling synths, stringing moments of indie club romanticism into arena-sized guitars. It’s accompanied by a video that provides an intimate look into Torres’ life with her artist girlfriend, Jenna Gribbon, who just so happened to paint the Thirstier album artwork.
In support of Thirstier, Torres has also detailed an international tour schedule. The lengthy trek will kick off on August 29th in Fairfield, Connecticut, and includes dates across North America through the end of October. In March of 2022, Torres will bring the show over to the UK and EU. Tickets go on sale May 12th at 10:00 a.m. ET, and you can find them here.
Check out the “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head” video ahead, followed by the Thirstier album art and tracklist. Torres’ full tour schedule can be found below that.
Thirstier Artwork:
Thirstier Tracklist:
01. Are You Sleepwalking?
02. Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head
03. Constant Tomorrowland
04. Drive Me
05. Big Leap
06. Hug From a Dinosaur
07. Thirstier
08. Kiss the Corners
09. Hand in the Air
10. Keep the Devil Out
Torres 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
08/29 – Fairfield, CT @ StageOne
08/30 – Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room
08/31 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia
09/03 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
09/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland
09/14 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
09/15 – Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar
09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
09/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
09/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
09/21 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
09/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
09/25 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
09/27 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
09/28 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
10/01 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium @ Catalyst
10/02 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
10/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
10/06 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
10/07 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock
10/08 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN @ ACL Live
10/11 – Chattanooga, TN @ House Show
10/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
10/13 – Asheville, NC @ ISIS Asheville
10/14 – Nashville, TN @ EXIT/IN
10/15 – Knoxville, TN @ Open Chord
10/16 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
10/17 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
10/21 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom
03/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono
03/12 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
03/13 – Manchester, UK @ Night & Day
03/14 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange
03/15 – London, UK @ Bush Hall
03/17 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
03/18 – Gent, BE @ Charlatan
03/19 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
03/21 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
03/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich (Turmzimmer)
03/23 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & SOHN
03/24 – Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof
03/25 – Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
03/26 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv