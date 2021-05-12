Torres Announces New Album Thirstier, Shares “Don’t Go Putting Wishes in My Head”: Stream

Torres is quickly following up the release of last year’s Silver Tongue with a new album called Thirstier. Ahead of the LP’s July 30th release via Merge Records, she’s today unveiling the first single, “Don’t Go Putting Wishes in My Head”.

Thirstier was recorded in the fall of 2020 at Middle Farm Studios in the UK and produced by Peter Miles and Rob Ellis, who’ve worked with the likes of PJ Harvey and Bat For Lashes. Written to combat the grey days of the pandemic, the album’s celebratory mood is a healing respite indicative of a hopeful future from the artist’s perspective.

“I wanted to channel my intensity into something that felt positive and constructive, as opposed to being intense in a destructive or eviscerating way,” Torres, aka Mackenzie Scott, noted in a press release. “I love the idea that intensity can actually be something life-saving or something joyous.”

Related Video

Scott calls the lead single, “Don’t Go Putting Wishes in My Head”, her “relentless arena country star moment — my shameless Tim McGraw cheeseball hit.” The song pairs Scott’s country inspirations with sparkling synths, stringing moments of indie club romanticism into arena-sized guitars. It’s accompanied by a video that provides an intimate look into Torres’ life with her artist girlfriend, Jenna Gribbon, who just so happened to paint the Thirstier album artwork.

In support of Thirstier, Torres has also detailed an international tour schedule. The lengthy trek will kick off on August 29th in Fairfield, Connecticut, and includes dates across North America through the end of October. In March of 2022, Torres will bring the show over to the UK and EU. Tickets go on sale May 12th at 10:00 a.m. ET, and you can find them here.

Check out the “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head” video ahead, followed by the Thirstier album art and tracklist. Torres’ full tour schedule can be found below that.

Thirstier Artwork:

Thirstier Tracklist:

01. Are You Sleepwalking?

02. Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head

03. Constant Tomorrowland

04. Drive Me

05. Big Leap

06. Hug From a Dinosaur

07. Thirstier

08. Kiss the Corners

09. Hand in the Air

10. Keep the Devil Out



Torres 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

08/29 – Fairfield, CT @ StageOne

08/30 – Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room

08/31 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

09/03 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

09/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland

09/14 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

09/15 – Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

09/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

09/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

09/21 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

09/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

09/25 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

09/27 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

09/28 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

10/01 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium @ Catalyst

10/02 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

10/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

10/06 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

10/07 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock

10/08 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN @ ACL Live

10/11 – Chattanooga, TN @ House Show

10/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

10/13 – Asheville, NC @ ISIS Asheville

10/14 – Nashville, TN @ EXIT/IN

10/15 – Knoxville, TN @ Open Chord

10/16 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

10/17 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

10/21 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

03/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono

03/12 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

03/13 – Manchester, UK @ Night & Day

03/14 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange

03/15 – London, UK @ Bush Hall

03/17 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

03/18 – Gent, BE @ Charlatan

03/19 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

03/21 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

03/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich (Turmzimmer)

03/23 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & SOHN

03/24 – Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof

03/25 – Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

03/26 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv