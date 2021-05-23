Toyah Goes Full Catwoman as She Covers “Rock You Like a Hurricane” with Robert Fripp: Watch

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp are back with another “Sunday Lunch” performance, taking on the Scorpions classic “Rock You Like a Hurricane”. Looking to her up her already impressive outfit game, Toyah went full Catwoman in this one.

Playing off the song’s lyrics, “My cat is purring, it scratches my skin/ So what is wrong with another sin?”, Toyah was dressed head to toe as Catwoman, even breaking out the Batman character’s bullwhip midway through the song.

A sign on a kitchen cabinet reads “Fripp’s Ma Bitch”, calling out another line in the song, “The bitch is hungry, she needs to tell/ So give her inches and feed her well.” Toyah also yelled out “Fripp’s ma bitch” in the middle of the song, and to reinforce that notion, she grabbed her husband’s face at the end of the performance and tells him directly, “You are my bitch!”

Just a year ago, longtime fans of prog-rock pioneers King Crimson likely couldn’t imagine founding member Fripp appearing in videos with a mohawk and eye makeup, and being called a “bitch” by his “Catwoman” singer wife. But by now, it’s par for the course for the married couple.

The couple’s cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”, featuring Toyah riding an exercise bike while wearing a see-through top, has gone super viral with 7 million views. Other performances have seen Toyah wearing a French maid getup (Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades), a cheerleader costume (Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell”), a naughty nurse uniform (Alice Cooper’s “Poison”), a mermaid costume (Heart’s “Barracuda”), and body paint (The Prodigy’s “Firestarter”), among other outfits.

Once again, Toyah and Robert are joined by mysterious guitarist Sidney Jake, who has been a fixture in the past several “Sunday Lunch” videos.

Watch Toyah Willcox, Robert Fripp, and Sidney Jake perform “Rock You Like a Hurricane” in the video below.