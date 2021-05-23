Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Toyah Goes Full Catwoman as She Covers “Rock You Like a Hurricane” with Robert Fripp: Watch

The singer explores her inner feline as she and the King Crimson founder cover the Scorpions classic

Robert Fripp Toyah Scorpions Cover
Robert Fripp, Toyah, and Sidney Jake perform “Rock You Like a Hurricane”
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 23, 2021 | 11:03am ET

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp are back with another “Sunday Lunch” performance, taking on the Scorpions classic “Rock You Like a Hurricane”. Looking to her up her already impressive outfit game, Toyah went full Catwoman in this one.

Playing off the song’s lyrics, “My cat is purring, it scratches my skin/ So what is wrong with another sin?”, Toyah was dressed head to toe as Catwoman, even breaking out the Batman character’s bullwhip midway through the song.

A sign on a kitchen cabinet reads “Fripp’s Ma Bitch”, calling out another line in the song, “The bitch is hungry, she needs to tell/ So give her inches and feed her well.” Toyah also yelled out “Fripp’s ma bitch” in the middle of the song, and to reinforce that notion, she grabbed her husband’s face at the end of the performance and tells him directly, “You are my bitch!”

Related Video

Just a year ago, longtime fans of prog-rock pioneers King Crimson likely couldn’t imagine founding member Fripp appearing in videos with a mohawk and eye makeup, and being called a “bitch” by his “Catwoman” singer wife. But by now, it’s par for the course for the married couple.

The couple’s cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”, featuring Toyah riding an exercise bike while wearing a see-through top, has gone super viral with 7 million views. Other performances have seen Toyah wearing a French maid getup (Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades), a cheerleader costume (Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell”), a naughty nurse uniform (Alice Cooper’s “Poison”), a mermaid costume (Heart’s “Barracuda”), and body paint (The Prodigy’s “Firestarter”), among other outfits.

Robert Fripp, Toyah Willcox, and "Sidney Jake" perform Firestarter
 Editor's Pick
Robert Fripp and Toyah Perform The Prodigy’s “Firestarter” and It “Cannot Be Unseen”: Watch

Once again, Toyah and Robert are joined by mysterious guitarist Sidney Jake, who has been a fixture in the past several “Sunday Lunch” videos.

Watch Toyah Willcox, Robert Fripp, and Sidney Jake perform “Rock You Like a Hurricane” in the video below.

Latest Stories

Psycho Las Vegas 2021 headliners

Psycho Las Vegas 2021 Lineup: Danzig, Emperor, Down, Cannibal Corpse, GZA, Flaming Lips, and more

May 22, 2021

Metallica Bring Back #MetallicaMondays for One Night

Metallica Bring Back #MetallicaMondays for One Night, Tease "#BlackAlbum2021"

May 21, 2021

Unearthed Slash Song Featuring Chester Bennington

Previously Unreleased Slash Song "Crazy" Featuring the Late Chester Bennington Has Been Unearthed: Stream

May 21, 2021

Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH New Song "Mammoth"

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Shares New Song "Mammoth" Ahead of Debut Album: Stream

May 21, 2021

 

Stöner, Featuring Kyuss' Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri, Announce Debut Studio Album Stoners Rule

May 21, 2021

Brooklyn Alternative Rockers Superbloom Premiere New Song “Pollen”

Brooklyn Alt-Rockers Superbloom Premiere New Song "Pollen": Stream

May 21, 2021

LA Rats Rob Zombie Nikki Sixx supergroup

Rob Zombie and Nikki Sixx Form Supergroup L.A. Rats, Cover "I've Been Everywhere" for Liam Neeson Movie The Ice Road: Stream

May 21, 2021

Times of Grace Announce First Album 10 Years

Times of Grace (Killswitch Engage Members) Announce First Album in 10 Years, Share “The Burden of Belief”: Stream

May 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Toyah Goes Full Catwoman as She Covers "Rock You Like a Hurricane" with Robert Fripp: Watch

Menu Shop Search Help