TURNSTILE Return with Perfect Summer Single “MYSTERY”: Stream

Baltimore hardcore sensations TURNSTILE have returned with the melodic stand-alone song “MYSTERY”, providing an early soundtrack to what hopes to be a bright summer ahead.

TURNSTILE have flipped the script on hardcore with their first couple of albums, and a handful of EPs. Their sophomore LP, Time & Space, garnered much acclaim for its splendid mix of hardcore, R&B, dub, reggae, and straight-ahead rock riffs. The album landed at No. 7 on Heavy Consequence‘s Top 25 Metal + Hard Rock Albums of 2018.

“MYSTERY” marks the band’s first brand new music since the release of Time & Space. The infectious track starts out with an ethereal instrumental before breaking into a Nirvana-like guitar riff and some At the Drive-In inspired vocals in the chorus.

Related Video

A press release describes the song as follows: “On ‘MYSTERY,’ TURNSTILE search for beauty and find peace in the unknown as they reject the notion of ‘normal.’ For TURNSTILE, there is no ‘normal,’ only their truth, and the endless possibility of magic when you remain open to the truth of others; singing praise to the infinite mysteries of the universe.”

As of yet, there’s no word on a new TURNSTILE album, but the band has been booked to play three high-profile events in September: Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware, on September 23rd; Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 24th; and Knotfest Iowa on September 25th.

Take a listen to TURNSTILE’s new song “MYSTERY” below, and download the track here.