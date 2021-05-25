Menu
Twin Peaks Departing Netflix in June

If you haven't yet solved the mystery of who killed Laura Palmer, your investigation will have to move to another streaming platform

Twin Peaks
May 24, 2021 | 9:58pm ET

If you haven’t yet solved the mystery of who killed Laura Palmer, your investigation may have to move to another platform. As Entertainment Weekly notes, the first two seasons of Mark Frost and David Lynch’s iconic television series Twin Peaks will be leaving Netflix at the end of June.

Twin Peaks debuted on ABC in 1990, and instantly established itself as damn good content… and hot! But ratings began to dwindle by the time Season 2 rolled around, and although it was unceremoniously cancelled, it quickly achieved a reputation as one of the finest television series ever made. In 1992, it was followed by the prequel/sequel/mindfuck film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, and in 2017 a Season 3 appeared on Showtime called Twin Peaks: The Return. It was one of our favorite TV shows of the last decade.

The first two classic seasons have been skulking through the Netflix woods since 2011, and its departure on June 30th will mark the end of an era. But you can still find Seasons 1 and 2 on the new streaming platform Paramount+, while The Return is available on Showtime. Besides that, Lynch is working on a new television series for Netflix that is rumored to have either the working title Wisteria or Unrecorded Night. It’s one of our most-anticipated TV shows of 2021.

