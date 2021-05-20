Unsane Is a Brutal Indictment of America’s Mental Health Care System



Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror films and entertainment.

Today, Jenn, Mike, and Lara conclude their series on Residential Treatment with Steven Soderbergh’s damning indictment of the mental health care system, Unsane.

Related Video

They’ll discuss filming on cell phones, surprise cameos, and cathartic moments of comeuppance. Mike details the intake process and risk assessment, Jenn recall’s personal experience in a psychiatric ward, and Lara share’s her emotional reaction to the film’s twists and turns. So sign those forms and head to the Day Room. Don’t worry. They’re mostly boilerplate.

Stream the episode above and subscribe to the series now. Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming.

Further Reading:

— The Problem With For-Profit Psychiatric Hospitals

— Psychiatric For-Profit Hospitals—Rife With Fraud, Patient Abuse, Rape, And Suicide