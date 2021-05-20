Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Unsane Is a Brutal Indictment of America’s Mental Health Care System

Psychoanalysis concludes its series on Residential Treatment with Steven Soderbergh's experimental thriller

Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
May 20, 2021 | 9:50am ET


Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror films and entertainment.

Today, Jenn, Mike, and Lara conclude their series on Residential Treatment with Steven Soderbergh’s damning indictment of the mental health care system, Unsane.

Related Video

They’ll discuss filming on cell phones, surprise cameos, and cathartic moments of comeuppance. Mike details the intake process and risk assessment, Jenn recall’s personal experience in a psychiatric ward, and Lara share’s her emotional reaction to the film’s twists and turns. So sign those forms and head to the Day Room. Don’t worry. They’re mostly boilerplate.

Stream the episode above and subscribe to the series now. Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming.

Further Reading:

The Problem With For-Profit Psychiatric Hospitals

Psychiatric For-Profit Hospitals—Rife With Fraud, Patient Abuse, Rape, And Suicide

Latest Stories

Psycho Analysis The Blob consequence podcast network

The Blob is '80s Camp Horror Perfection

May 13, 2021

Shutter Island Is a Surprisingly Compassionate Depiction of Mental Illness

May 6, 2021

What’s In the Box?

April 29, 2021

psycho analysis the witch

The VVitch is a Dark Tale of Empowerment

April 22, 2021

 

psychoanalysis creep episode

Creep is an Unnerving Blend of Horror and Comedy

April 14, 2021

Psychoanalysis - It

Stephen King's It Demonstrates the Power of Friendship

April 8, 2021

American Psycho’s Portrait of Narcissism Is Dangerously Familiar

American Psycho’s Portrait of Narcissism Is Dangerously Familiar

April 1, 2021

Psychoanalysis - Children of the Corn

Children of the Corn Is Campy Folk Horror With an Upsetting Premise

March 25, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Unsane Is a Brutal Indictment of America's Mental Health Care System

Menu Shop Search Help