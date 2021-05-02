Menu
Beach Bunny Float Through “Cloud 9” on Fallon: Watch

In support of their newly announced 2021 North American tour

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
May 1, 2021 | 10:37pm ET

Beach Bunny floated on cottony clouds for their performance of “Cloud 9” on Fallon on Friday night. The Tonight Show appearance was the first step of a Beach Bunny victory lap, as the journey that began with the 2020 album Honeymoon culminates in a gigantic North American tour which the Chicago outfit announced earlier this week.

The band gave prospective ticket holders plenty of cause to reach for their wallets. Visually, the set was stunning, with blue and violet backdrops adding warmth to the suspended clouds. Even as the melody bounced up and down, singer Lili Trifilio injected a playful emotionality into the lyrics, glancing skywards for, “But when he loves me I feel like I’m floating,” adding extra snap to, “Tired of tripping on my shoes,” and putting a whoop in the “nothing,” for, “Even when we fade eventually to nothing.” Check out “Cloud 9” below.

In November, Beach Bunny will embark on 31-date North American tour, with stops in Canada, the American midwest, and cities big and small along the eastern and western coasts. Check out the full itinerary below and get your tickets here. Last month, the band spoke to Consequence about the Origins of a new version of “Cloud 9” featuring Tegan and Sara.

Beach Bunny 2021 US Tour Dates:
11/02 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music-Diner
11/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
11/05 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House
11/06 –Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
11/08 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
11/10 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
11/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/12 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/13 — Richmond, VA @ The Broodberry
11/15 — Durham, NC @ Motorco
11/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
11/17 — Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
11/19 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
11/20 — Newport, KY @ Southgate House
11/21 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
11/27 — Madison, WI @ The Majestic
11/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
11/30 — Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theater
12/01 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
12/03 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
12/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore
12/05 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
12/07 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
12/08 — Santa Anna, CA @ Observatory
12/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
12/10 — San Diego, CA @ Quartyard
12/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
12/13 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Downstairs
12/14 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
12/15 — Dallas, TX @ Trees
12/17 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

