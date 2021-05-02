Beach Bunny Float Through “Cloud 9” on Fallon: Watch

Beach Bunny floated on cottony clouds for their performance of “Cloud 9” on Fallon on Friday night. The Tonight Show appearance was the first step of a Beach Bunny victory lap, as the journey that began with the 2020 album Honeymoon culminates in a gigantic North American tour which the Chicago outfit announced earlier this week.

The band gave prospective ticket holders plenty of cause to reach for their wallets. Visually, the set was stunning, with blue and violet backdrops adding warmth to the suspended clouds. Even as the melody bounced up and down, singer Lili Trifilio injected a playful emotionality into the lyrics, glancing skywards for, “But when he loves me I feel like I’m floating,” adding extra snap to, “Tired of tripping on my shoes,” and putting a whoop in the “nothing,” for, “Even when we fade eventually to nothing.” Check out “Cloud 9” below.

In November, Beach Bunny will embark on 31-date North American tour, with stops in Canada, the American midwest, and cities big and small along the eastern and western coasts. Check out the full itinerary below and get your tickets here. Last month, the band spoke to Consequence about the Origins of a new version of “Cloud 9” featuring Tegan and Sara.

Related Video

Beach Bunny 2021 US Tour Dates:

11/02 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music-Diner

11/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

11/05 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House

11/06 –Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

11/08 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

11/10 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

11/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/12 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/13 — Richmond, VA @ The Broodberry

11/15 — Durham, NC @ Motorco

11/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

11/17 — Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

11/19 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

11/20 — Newport, KY @ Southgate House

11/21 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

11/27 — Madison, WI @ The Majestic

11/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11/30 — Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theater

12/01 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

12/03 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

12/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore

12/05 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

12/07 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

12/08 — Santa Anna, CA @ Observatory

12/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

12/10 — San Diego, CA @ Quartyard

12/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

12/13 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Downstairs

12/14 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

12/15 — Dallas, TX @ Trees

12/17 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall