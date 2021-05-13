Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Dave Chappelle, Black Thought, and Tiffany Gouché Assist J.Period with “All in Your Head” on Fallon: Watch

The first late-night performance in front of a live audience since last year

chappelle black thought j.period fallon tonight show jimmy fallon watch
Dave Chappelle, Black Thought, and Tiffany Gouché in “All in Your Head” visualizer
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 13, 2021 | 11:11am ET

Dave Chappelle supplied the narration, Black Thought rapped, and Tiffany Gouché brought the heavenly vocals when J.Period performed his new song “All in Your Head” on Wednesday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. As Deadline notes, it was the first late-night set played for a live studio audience since the pandemic shutdowns began last year.

The song appears on J.Period’s April EP J.PERIOD Presents… Story to Tell (Chapter One)which is a fitting title for what we hope is the beginning of a return to normalcy. Not all of the performers made it to the 30 Rock studios, though; Chappelle pre-taped his narration, but this allowed a splash of digital wizardry to enhance the storybook theme. After he said, “And now, ladies and gentleman, it is my pleasure to introduce Story to Tell,” the screen froze, CGI colored pencils scribbled over his face, and viewers were treated to a graphic of a turning page.

As a member of the Tonight Show house band The Roots, Black Thought knew his way around the stage. He traded off front-and-center with Gouché, so that they stayed socially distant even while sharing the same space. For her part, she sang in a restrained, mature voice, keeping her soulful instrument pitched just above a whisper, and only occasionally letting loose on the high notes. J.Period added texture with some furious live scratching, and you can check out the performance below.

Related Video

Dave Chappelle SNL
 Editor's Pick
Dave Chappelle: “You Have No Problem Wearing Them at the Klan Rally, Wear Them to Walmart Too”

Yesterday, Dave Chappelle unveiled his new podcast The Midnight Miracle co-starring Mos Def and Talib Kweli. Earlier this year, Chappelle’s Show finally returned to Netflix with Chappelle’s blessing.

Latest Stories

madness kimmel our house livestream watch jimmy kimmel live

Madness Transform Kimmel into "Our House": Watch

May 12, 2021

Weezer on Fallon

Weezer Perform "All the Good Ones" on Fallon: Watch

May 11, 2021

billie eilish your power late show with stephen colbert vogue album cover controversy internet reaction

Billie Eilish Performs "Your Power" Live for the First Time on Colbert: Watch

May 11, 2021

Miley Cyrus SNL

Miley Cyrus Covers Dolly Parton's "Light Of A Clear Blue Morning" on SNL: Watch

May 9, 2021

 

wolf alice smile james corden performance watch

Wolf Alice Shred Through "Smile" on Corden: Watch

May 5, 2021

Beach Bunny Cloud 9 fallon tonight show jimmyu watch listen stream 2021 tour dates tickets

Beach Bunny Float Through "Cloud 9" on Fallon: Watch

May 1, 2021

Violet Grohl on Kimmel with Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Dave Lombardo

Violet Grohl and Some of Her Dad's Famous Friends Cover X's "Nausea" on Kimmel: Watch

April 28, 2021

flaming lips micah nelson will you return when you come down kimmel watch stream jimmy kimmel live abc

The Flaming Lips Return to the Site of Their First Concert for Performance on Kimmel: Watch

April 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dave Chappelle, Black Thought, and Tiffany Gouché Assist J.Period with "All in Your Head" on Fallon: Watch

Menu Shop Search Help