Doja Cat and SZA Perform “Kiss Me More” at 2021 Billboard Music Awards: Watch

Marking the first live performance of their new collaborative single

Doja Cat SZA Billboard Music Awards
Doja Cat and SZA perform at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
May 23, 2021 | 8:17pm ET

Open a new tube of chapstick and check out Doja Cat and SZA’s first performance of “Kiss Me More” at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

“Kiss Me More” is the first single from Doja Cat’s upcoming album, Planet Her, and Sunday marked the first time she and SZA have sung it together live on stage. Surrounded by dancers with their heads in giant orange balls, the pair delivered a stylish performance. SZA sang from atop a rotating pedestal platform before kicking it down to Doja for a dance-remix breakdown. Check it out ahead.

After jumping into bed with hyper-sexualized songs like the “34+35” remix, you might be wondering, why a song about locking lips? “I just thought it would be cute,” Doja Cat told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “So I started there and then [SZA] took it to like a deeper level, which is what I needed, you know what I mean? Because then it starts to become like a children’s jingle and she just made it feel relatable and adult and sexy and funny and awesome.”

Replay “Kiss Me More” below, and head here to see other performances from tonight’s Billboard Music Awards, including BTS, The Weeknd, and Duran Duran.

Planet Her will crash land on DSPs and record stores sometime this summer from Kemosabe/RCA Records. Around the same time, Doja Cat will make a guest appearance on Season 2 of FX’s Dave. As for SZA, in March she teased her next single “Shirt” during the video premiere of “Good Days”.

