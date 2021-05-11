Menu
Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, The Weeknd, and Olivia Rodrigo Perform at 2021 BRIT Awards: Watch

The UK music awards show went down on Tuesday night

Selena Gomez Arlo Parks Weeknd BRIT Awards
Selena Gomez, Arlo Parks, and The Weeknd at 2021 BRIT Awards
May 11, 2021 | 5:07pm ET

It’s time to savor the glamor — excuse us, savour the glamour — of the British Phonographic Industry’s annual celebration of excellence, the 2021 BRIT Awards. The UK’s biggest night of music is a little different this time around; the organization recently changed its nationality requirements, in part due to pressure from longtime UK resident Rina Sawayama.

This year’s edition features performances from Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd with Oneohtrix Point Never, Coldplay, and Arlo Parks, as well as duets from Rag’n’Bone Man and P!nk, Olly Alexander and Elton John, and more.

You can watch the performances below.

The Weeknd with Onehtrix Point Never – “Save Your Tears”

Dua Lipa – “Future Nostalgia”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

Coldplay – “Higher Power”

