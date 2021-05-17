Perfume Genius Shares 2020 Concert Film Live at the Palace Theatre: Watch

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of Perfume Genius’ stellar album Set My Heart on Fire Immediately, the artist born Mike Hadreas has unlocked a concert film from his September 19th, 2020 performance at the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles.

This pandemic production did not have the benefit of a live audience, but in some ways that makes it more enjoyable to revisit. Hadreas doesn’t pause between songs to chat, and the cameras have full freedom of movement without worrying about obstructing sightlines.

Hadreas was supported by a total of ten people, including a six-piece band and a string quartet. Together, they power through a 22-song set in a tight 86 minutes. Most of the selections come from Set My Heart on Fire Immediately, but Hadreas also performed five songs from No Shape, and a couple each from Too Bright, Put Your Back N 2 It, and Learning. Perhaps anticipating the cries of his virtual audience, he even ended with an encore, and it included a cover of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You”. Check out the full concert below.

Set My Heart on Fire Immediately was one of our top five favorite albums of 2020, and “On the Floor” was among our favorite songs. As Perfume Genius, Hadreas first covered “Fade Into You” as part of Pride Month last June. Next month, he’ll be contributing to Jagjaguwar’s Richard Young tribute This Is a Mindfulness Drill.

Setlist:

You Body Changes Everything

Without You

Describe

Wreath

Valley

Jason

Fool

On The Floor

Hood

Alan

Whole Life

Slip Away

Otherside

Some Dream

Nothing at All

One More try

My Body

Queen

Encore:

Fade Into You (Mazzy Star cover)

Dreeem

Learning

Normal Song