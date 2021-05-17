Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Perfume Genius Shares 2020 Concert Film Live at the Palace Theatre: Watch

Celebrating the one-year anniversary of Set My Heart on Fire Immediately

perfume genius live at the palace theatre watch stream
Perfume Genius, photo by Philip Cosores
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 17, 2021 | 12:53pm ET

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of Perfume Genius’ stellar album Set My Heart on Fire Immediately, the artist born Mike Hadreas has unlocked a concert film from his September 19th, 2020 performance at the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles.

This pandemic production did not have the benefit of a live audience, but in some ways that makes it more enjoyable to revisit. Hadreas doesn’t pause between songs to chat, and the cameras have full freedom of movement without worrying about obstructing sightlines.

Hadreas was supported by a total of ten people, including a six-piece band and a string quartet. Together, they power through a 22-song set in a tight 86 minutes. Most of the selections come from Set My Heart on Fire Immediately, but Hadreas also performed five songs from No Shape, and a couple each from Too BrightPut Your Back N 2 It, and Learning. Perhaps anticipating the cries of his virtual audience, he even ended with an encore, and it included a cover of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You”. Check out the full concert below.

Related Video

Kyle Meredith With... Perfume Genius
 Editor's Pick
Perfume Genius on Masculinity, Motown, and My Bloody Valentine

Set My Heart on Fire Immediately was one of our top five favorite albums of 2020, and “On the Floor” was among our favorite songs. As Perfume Genius, Hadreas first covered “Fade Into You” as part of Pride Month last June. Next month, he’ll be contributing to Jagjaguwar’s Richard Young tribute This Is a Mindfulness Drill.

Setlist:
You Body Changes Everything
Without You
Describe
Wreath
Valley
Jason
Fool
On The Floor
Hood
Alan
Whole Life
Slip Away
Otherside
Some Dream
Nothing at All
One More try
My Body
Queen
Encore:
Fade Into You (Mazzy Star cover)
Dreeem
Learning
Normal Song

Latest Stories

Weezer (photo by Ben Kaye), Green Day (photo by Heather Kaplan), and Fall Out Boy (photo by Philip Cosores)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer Announce Rescheduled 2021 "Hella Mega Tour" Dates

May 17, 2021

deap valley american cockroach ep i like crime new song single Jennie Vee eagles of death metal

Deap Vally Share New Song "I Like Crime" Featuring Jennie Vee: Stream

May 15, 2021

luna li alone but not lonely new song single music video listen stream

Luna Li Shares New Song "Alone But Not Lonely": Stream

May 14, 2021

danny brown tv62 new album bruiser brigade stream compilation

Danny Brown and Bruiser Brigade Records Drop New Album TV62: Stream

May 14, 2021

 

leon bridges gold-diggers sound new album motorbike new song stream

Leon Bridges Announces New Album Gold-Diggers Sound, Shares "Motorbike": Stream

May 14, 2021

Corey Taylor Covers CSNY's "Carry On"

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Shares Cover of CSNY's "Carry On": Stream

May 14, 2021

kat von d love made me do it new album exorcism new song stream

Kat Von D Announces Debut Album Love Made Me Do It, Shares "Exorcism": Stream

May 14, 2021

goose shenanigans nite club new album madhuvan new song stream

Goose Announce New Album Shenanigans Nite Club, Share "Madhuvan": Stream

May 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Perfume Genius Shares 2020 Concert Film Live at the Palace Theatre: Watch

Menu Shop Search Help