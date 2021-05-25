Anya Taylor-Joy Stars in First Trailer for Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho: Watch

A young woman travels backwards through time to the glamorous 1960s in the first trailer for Edgar Wright’s new film Last Night in Soho. The psychological thriller arrives October 22nd starring Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Matt Smith (The Crown, Doctor Who), and our 2020 TV performer of the year, Anya Taylor-Joy (Queen’s Gambit).

Last Night in Soho follows fashion-obsessed Eloise (McKenzie), who suffers a chronological lapse and encounters her idol Sandy (Taylor-Joy), then a wannabe singer. Unfortunately, there’s a darkness lurking underneath this version of London, and Eloise’s sense of reality begins to crumble. Check it out below.

This will be Wright’s first fictional film since 2017’s Baby Driver, though he hasn’t been idle; he recently wowed at Sundance 2021 with his new music doc The Sparks Brothers. Next up, he’ll be helming an adaptation of Stephen King’s The Running Man. As for Taylor-Joy, she’s starring in a pair passion projects from exciting auteurs, with Robert Egger’s The Northman coming in 2022 and George Miller’s Mad Max spinoff Furiosa arriving in 2023.

