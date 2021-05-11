Weezer Perform “All the Good Ones” on Fallon: Watch

Weezer were the musical guest on Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Fallon, in promotion of their new album, Van Weezer. During their appearance, the rock veterans performed “All the Good Ones”.

The track is a melodic ballad that wouldn’t be too out of place with Rivers Cuomo and company’s previous catalog, except for the heavier ’80s hard rock-inspired guitar riffs. “Rock and roll sounds better in the car,” he sang passionately on Fallon. “I just love the way she plays guitar/ When she dives down on the whammy bar/ She’ll be stuck on repeat, repeat in my head.”

Van Weezer was released last week and was previewed by singles like “I Need Some of That”. Our own Tyler Clark wrote in his review of the album that the best parts embrace classic rock “with an energy that’s halfway between an earnest love letter and the sonic equivalent of a kid smashing together action figures of Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth.”

The album marks Weezer’s follow-up to January’s OK Human. Watch the band’s performance of “All the Good Ones” on Fallon below.