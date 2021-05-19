Menu
Welcome to Rockville 2021 Lineup: Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Disturbed, Deftones, Rob Zombie, and More

The Daytona Beach fest also boasts Mastodon, Lamb of God, Cypress Hill, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Social Distortion, and many more acts

Welcome to Rockville 2021 Lineup
Nine Inch Nails (photo by Melinda Oswandel), Metallica (photo by Raymond Ahner), Disturbed (photo by Johnny Perilla)
May 19, 2021 | 12:41pm ET

The lineup for the 2021 Welcome to Rockville Festival has just been unveiled, and it features some of the biggest names in heavy music. Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Deftones, Disturbed, Rob Zombie, and many more are on the bill of the four-day fest, which takes place November 11th-14th in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Welcome to Rockville usually occurs in the spring, but was moved to the fall this year due to the pandemic. Like other 2021 rock festivals produced by Danny Wimmer Presents — Sacramento’s Aftershock and Louisville’s Louder Than Life — the Florida event will feature Metallica headlining two nights (Friday and Sunday), playing a unique set for each performance. Nine Inch Nails (Thursday) and Disturbed (Saturday) will serve as the other headliners.

In addition to the aforementioned bands, the lineup includes such acts as Mastodon, Lamb of God, Cypress Hill, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Social Distortion, Chevelle, Stone Temple Pilots, Mudvayne, Anthrax, Staind, Code Orange, Pennywise, and dozens more acts.

Tickets for the festival are available at the official Welcome to Rockville website. See the full day-by-day lineup in the poster below.

Welcome to Rockville 2021 poster

