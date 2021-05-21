Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Wilco Announce Return of Sky Blue Sky Destination Festival with Spoon, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Thundercat

Waxahatchee, Stephen Malkmus, Jeff Tweedy, and more will also take part in the all-inclusive experience

wilco sky blue sky festival spoon kurt vile violators thundercat waxahatchee stephen malkmus
Wilco (photo by Ben Kaye), Spoon (photo by Heather Kaplan), Kurt Vile (photo by Philip Cosores), and Thundercat (photo by Killian Young)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 21, 2021 | 1:07pm ET

Wilco are bringing back their Sky Blue Sky destination festival to the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The all-inclusive experience takes place January 17th-21st and features three headlining sets from the Americana veterans.

The lineup also boasts performances from Spoon, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Thundercat, Waxahatchee, and Stephen Malkmus. Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy will also take the stage for a solo set. Other artists include Tank and the Bangas, Mountain Man, Nubya Garcia, The Autumn Defense, Nels Cline & Julian Lage, and Neal Francis. Britt Daniel will play a DJ set.

Tickets will be capped at 2,500 guests, with all-inclusive packages starting at $1,699. This price covers all food and drinks, plus concerts and activities like yoga, poolside games, cooking classes, and more. At this time, Sky Blue Sky is not requiring attendees be vaccinated for COVID-19. Check out the full coronavirus policies here.

Related Video

Pre-sales for guests returning from the inaugural event begin on May 26th, with remaining passes available to the public on May 27th at 1 p.m. ET. via the festival’s website.

The first Sky Blue Sky festival took place in January 2020 and featured guests like Courtney Barnett, Sharon Van Etten, and Kamasi Washington.

wilco sky blue sky festival lineup poster spoon kurt vile violators thundercat waxahatchee stephen malkmus

Latest Stories

miley cyrus billie eilish stevie nicks austin city limits music festival 2021 lineup

Austin City Limits 2021 Lineup: Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, and George Strait to Headline

May 20, 2021

Bachelor Doomin Sun Fest livestream concert festival Palehound Jay Som Courtney Barnett (photo by Ben Kaye), Tegan and Sara (photo by Trevor Brady), and Ben Gibbard (photo by Ben Kaye)

Tegan and Sara, Courtney Barnett, Ben Gibbard to Play Bachelor's Doomin' Sun Fest

May 19, 2021

Welcome to Rockville 2021 Lineup

Welcome to Rockville 2021 Lineup: Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Disturbed, Deftones, Rob Zombie, and More

May 19, 2021

Lollapalooza 2021 lineup headliners

Lollapalooza Reveals 2021 Lineup: Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Limp Bizkit (?) Set for Chicago Festival

May 19, 2021

 

Cold Waves Industrial Fest 2021 Lineup: Front 242, CLIPPING., Stabbing Westward, and More

May 17, 2021

The Misfits 2022 Riot Fest

Original Misfits to Perform Walk Among Us in Full at Riot Fest 2022, Joining My Chemical Romance as Headliners

May 17, 2021

Riot Fest 2021 Bands

Riot Fest 2021 Lineup: Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins, Faith No More, Pixies, DEVO, and More [Updated]

May 14, 2021

Louder Than Life 2021 Lineup

Louder Than Life 2021 Lineup: Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Korn, Jane's Addiction, Judas Priest, and More

May 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Wilco Announce Return of Sky Blue Sky Destination Festival with Spoon, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Thundercat

Menu Shop Search Help