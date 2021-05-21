Wilco are bringing back their Sky Blue Sky destination festival to the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The all-inclusive experience takes place January 17th-21st and features three headlining sets from the Americana veterans.

The lineup also boasts performances from Spoon, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Thundercat, Waxahatchee, and Stephen Malkmus. Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy will also take the stage for a solo set. Other artists include Tank and the Bangas, Mountain Man, Nubya Garcia, The Autumn Defense, Nels Cline & Julian Lage, and Neal Francis. Britt Daniel will play a DJ set.

Tickets will be capped at 2,500 guests, with all-inclusive packages starting at $1,699. This price covers all food and drinks, plus concerts and activities like yoga, poolside games, cooking classes, and more. At this time, Sky Blue Sky is not requiring attendees be vaccinated for COVID-19. Check out the full coronavirus policies here.

Pre-sales for guests returning from the inaugural event begin on May 26th, with remaining passes available to the public on May 27th at 1 p.m. ET. via the festival’s website.

The first Sky Blue Sky festival took place in January 2020 and featured guests like Courtney Barnett, Sharon Van Etten, and Kamasi Washington.