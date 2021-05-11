Wild Pink and Samia Collaborate on New Song “Ohio”: Stream

Wild Pink have teamed up with indie breakout star Samia for a new collaborative track called “Ohio”.

The Brooklyn three-piece band has been on a winning streak so far this year. Their breakout album A Billion Little Lights was put out back in February to immediate acclaim as one of the year’s best rock releases, which they promptly followed up with April’s aptly titled 6 Cover Songs EP. Riding off their current tidal wave of accolades, Wild Pink have now shared the first song of their upcoming 3 Songs EP, due out June 25th via Royal Mountain Records.

According to a press release, singer John Ross explains that he wrote “Ohio” while on tour with Adam Torress in 2018 in between soundchecks. “This song is about feeling isolated but then the relief that comes from seeing family/friends,” Ross explains on the inspiration behind the song. “It’s about getting some comfort from some of the mundane things I took for granted growing up, like daily summer storms and the hum from an oscillating fan at night.”

Ross’ voice weaves with Samia’s over the quiet twang of fingerpicked guitar and a swell of budding electronics, giving “Ohio” an organic flow like a rippling stream. Take a listen below.

Samia recently released a remixed version of her 2020 breakout album The Baby that featured collaborations with Palehound and Bartees Strange among others.

3 Songs EP Artwork:



3 Songs EP Tracklist:

01. Ohio (feat. Samia)

02. Leferever

03. A Scene From The Eau Gallie Causeway