Willie Nelson Announces Outlaw Music Festival Tour with Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price, Lucinda Williams & More

Still going strong at 88 years old, Willie Nelson is returning to the road with his Outlaw Music Festival Tour. The 14-date trek is taking place from late August through late October.

Featured guests include Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price, Lucinda Williams, The Avett Brothers, and Gov’t Mule. Other artists on multiple dates include Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Kathleen Edwards, and Ida Mae.

Chris Stapleton, Ryan Bingham, and Yola will solely play the opening date on August 22nd in Austin, Texas. Further stops are scheduled in Philadelphia, PA; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Phoenix, Arizona before the final date on October 24th in Wheatland, California.

In a statement, Nelson said, “The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date.”

Nelson is able to get back on the road again after receiving the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine earlier this year. In late September, he headlined the virtual 2020 Farm Aid benefit concert after holding a pair of livestreamed concerts called “Til Further Notice” and “At Home with Farm Aid” earlier in the pandemic. In February, He released his latest album, That’s Life.

Tickets are available beginning May 27th at 10 a.m. local time here. Check out the individual lineups for each city below.

08/22 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Chris Stapleton

Ryan Bingham

Yola

09/10 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

09/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

09/12 — Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

09/17 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

09/18 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

09/19 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Gov’t Mule

Margo Price

09/22 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Kathleen Edwards

09/24 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov’t Mule

Kathleen Edwards

10/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Lucinda Williams

Ida Mae

10/16 — Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Lucinda Williams

Ida Mae

10/17 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Ida Mae

10/23 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Lucinda Williams

Ida Mae

10/24 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota, Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov’t Mule

Lucinda Williams

Ida Mae