Willie Nelson Announces Outlaw Music Festival Tour with Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price, Lucinda Williams & More

Still going strong at 88 years old, Willie Nelson is returning to the road with his Outlaw Music Festival Tour. The 14-date trek is taking place from late August through late October.
Featured guests include Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price, Lucinda Williams, The Avett Brothers, and Gov’t Mule. Other artists on multiple dates include Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Kathleen Edwards, and Ida Mae.
Chris Stapleton, Ryan Bingham, and Yola will solely play the opening date on August 22nd in Austin, Texas. Further stops are scheduled in Philadelphia, PA; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Phoenix, Arizona before the final date on October 24th in Wheatland, California.
In a statement, Nelson said, “The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date.”
Nelson is able to get back on the road again after receiving the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine earlier this year. In late September, he headlined the virtual 2020 Farm Aid benefit concert after holding a pair of livestreamed concerts called “Til Further Notice” and “At Home with Farm Aid” earlier in the pandemic. In February, He released his latest album, That’s Life.
Tickets are available beginning May 27th at 10 a.m. local time here. Check out the individual lineups for each city below.
08/22 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Chris Stapleton
Ryan Bingham
Yola
09/10 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
09/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
09/12 — Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
09/17 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
09/18 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
09/19 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
09/22 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Kathleen Edwards
09/24 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov’t Mule
Kathleen Edwards
10/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Lucinda Williams
Ida Mae
10/16 — Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Lucinda Williams
Ida Mae
10/17 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Ida Mae
10/23 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Lucinda Williams
Ida Mae
10/24 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota, Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Lucinda Williams
Ida Mae