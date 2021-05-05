Willow Smith pulled off one helluva surprise for her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, on the Mother’s Day edition of the family’s popular Facebook series Red Table Talk. The talented daughter of Will and Jada not only reunited her mom’s old metal band, Wicked Wisdom, she fronted them for a performance of their song “Bleed All Over Me”, much to Jada’s delight.

Jada formed Wicked Wisdom in 2002, and recorded two albums with the band — 2004’s My Story and a 2006 self-titled effort. Among the band’s highlights were opening for Britney Spears on tour and playing the traveling 2005 Ozzfest. While the band never officially broke up, they haven’t been active for several years.

Willow, who recently released her own punk-infused rock song “Transparent Soul” featuring Travis Barker, set up the surprise by offering a little background prior to the performance. “When I was, I wanna say about 3 or 4, I went on tour with my mom and her band Wicked Wisdom,” said Willow in the Red Table Talk episode. “Wicked Wisdom was lit. This is the music that I grew up around. My mother was superwoman, she was a rock star, warrior and nurturer all in one. So unapologetically badass… I was my mom’s biggest fan.”

Related Video

She added, “Every night, I wanted to ride on the security guard’s shoulders and watch her perform. She was a rock star, and I was living for Wicked Wisdom. I felt like it was only right for me to pay homage to a time in her life because she showed me what womaning up really is about.”

Willow had secretly invited original Wicked Wisdom members Pocket Honore and Taylor Graves and other musicians to set up outside the family home while Jada, Willow, and Jada’s mom Adrienne filmed the “talk” part of the Red Table Talk episode inside the house. Toward the end, Willow had Jada walk out to see her bandmates waiting there, with an entire stage setup.

If that wasn’t enough, Willow, sporting a Mastodon shirt, joined the band for a performance of “Bleed All Over Me” in which she sang lead and played guitar. Jada could be seen dancing, headbanging, and singing along as she proudly watched her daughter.

Watch the full Mother’s Day episode of Red Table Talk below. The Wicked Wisdom surprise is introduced in the opening minute and then picks up at the 28:38 mark.