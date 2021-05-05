Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Willow Smith Reunites and Fronts Mom Jada Pinkett Smith’s Metal Band Wicked Wisdom for Mother’s Day Surprise: Watch

"This is the music that I grew up around. My mother was superwoman, she was a rock star."

Willow Smith fronts Wicked Wisdom
Willow Smith fronts Wicked Wisdom, via Facebook
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 5, 2021 | 5:20pm ET

Willow Smith pulled off one helluva surprise for her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, on the Mother’s Day edition of the family’s popular Facebook series Red Table Talk. The talented daughter of Will and Jada not only reunited her mom’s old metal band, Wicked Wisdom, she fronted them for a performance of their song “Bleed All Over Me”, much to Jada’s delight.

Jada formed Wicked Wisdom in 2002, and recorded two albums with the band — 2004’s My Story and a 2006 self-titled effort. Among the band’s highlights were opening for Britney Spears on tour and playing the traveling 2005 Ozzfest. While the band never officially broke up, they haven’t been active for several years.

Willow, who recently released her own punk-infused rock song “Transparent Soul” featuring Travis Barker, set up the surprise by offering a little background prior to the performance. “When I was, I wanna say about 3 or 4, I went on tour with my mom and her band Wicked Wisdom,” said Willow in the Red Table Talk episode. “Wicked Wisdom was lit. This is the music that I grew up around. My mother was superwoman, she was a rock star, warrior and nurturer all in one. So unapologetically badass… I was my mom’s biggest fan.”

Related Video

She added, “Every night, I wanted to ride on the security guard’s shoulders and watch her perform. She was a rock star, and I was living for Wicked Wisdom. I felt like it was only right for me to pay homage to a time in her life because she showed me what womaning up really is about.”

Willow had secretly invited original Wicked Wisdom members Pocket Honore and Taylor Graves and other musicians to set up outside the family home while Jada, Willow, and Jada’s mom Adrienne filmed the “talk” part of the Red Table Talk episode inside the house. Toward the end, Willow had Jada walk out to see her bandmates waiting there, with an entire stage setup.

What We Learned From The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion
 Editor's Pick
What We Learned from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion

If that wasn’t enough, Willow, sporting a Mastodon shirt, joined the band for a performance of “Bleed All Over Me” in which she sang lead and played guitar. Jada could be seen dancing, headbanging, and singing along as she proudly watched her daughter.

Watch the full Mother’s Day episode of Red Table Talk below. The Wicked Wisdom surprise is introduced in the opening minute and then picks up at the 28:38 mark.

Latest Stories

Dirty Honey Announce June US 2021 Tour

Dirty Honey Announce 2021 US Tour, Won't Stop Rocking at Actor Taylor Kitsch's House

May 5, 2021

GWAR to Release Ragnarök Rye Whiskey

GWAR to Release Signature Ragnarök Rye Whiskey Provided They Don't Drink It All Themselves

May 5, 2021

Marilyn Manson Ashley Morgan Smithline

Ashley Morgan Smithline Accuses Marilyn Manson of Horrific Abuse: "I Survived a Monster"

May 5, 2021

Puddle of Mudd Paul Phillips lawsuit

Former Puddle of Mudd Guitarist Files Lawsuit Claiming Hospital Treatment Left Him with Brain Damage

May 4, 2021

 

Megadeth and Lamb of God Reschedule 2021 Fall Tour

Megadeth and Lamb of God Announce Rescheduled Dates for 2021 North American Co-Headlining Tour

May 4, 2021

Descendents new album classic lineup

Descendents Announce New Album Featuring Early Lineup, Unveil "Baby Doncha Know": Stream

May 4, 2021

Limp Bizkit Broadway Break Stuff

Limp Bizkit's "Break Stuff" Reimagined as a Broadway Show Tune Is a Sight to Behold: Watch

May 4, 2021

The Bamboozle

The Bamboozle Festival to Return in 2023 Following 11-Year Absence

May 4, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Willow Smith Reunites and Fronts Mom Jada Pinkett Smith's Metal Band Wicked Wisdom for Mother's Day Surprise: Watch

Menu Shop Search Help