Win Bill Withers’ Just as I Am on Vinyl, a Gibson Guitar, and a Sony Sound System

50 years ago, the world of soul music was changed when an unassuming 33-year-old assembly line worker named Bill Withers released his debut album, Just as I Am. Now, a year after the legendary artist’s passing, The Opus podcast is revisiting that landmark LP on its upcoming season.

Ahead of the new season’s debut on May 13th, we’re giving away a fully loaded Just as I Am prize pack that will have everybody talkin’. Of course, we’re including one (1) copy of Just as I Am on vinyl, but to sweeten things, we’re making it the Vinyl Me, Please exclusive galaxy red edition. So you can hear “Grandma’s Hands” and “Ain’t No Sunshine” in the full fidelity they deserve we’re also adding a complete sound system from Sony: one (1) PS-LX310BT turntable with Bluetooth connectivity, one (1) STR-DH190 stereo receiver, and two (2) SS-Cs5 bookshelf speakers.

Then, when you’re done listening to him, you can learn to play just like Withers with your very own Gibson J-45 Studio Rosewood acoustic guitar. Featuring an antique natural color, a flatter fingerboard for finer playability, a slim body for comfortable holding, and a Fishman Sonitone pickup for plug-and-play ease, this gorgeous instrument is similar to the one Withers himself played.

All this can be yours simply by filling out the widget below. (Note: If you’re having trouble seeing the widget, enter here.)

Then, make sure you subscribe to The Opus so you can learn all about the legacy of Just as I Am when the new season premieres later this month.

Bill Withers Just as I Am

