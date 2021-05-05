Wolf Alice Shred Through “Smile” on Corden: Watch

On Tuesday night, Wolf Alice delivered a blistering performance of “Smile” from their upcoming album, Blue Weekend, on Corden. The Londoners shredded their way through the bruising alt-rock tune, with flashing lights in the background accentuating the riffier parts of the track. Check it out below.

Appropriately, Wolf Alice singer Ellie Rowsell previously explained in a statement that they wrote “Smile” with live performances in mind. “I miss that feeling of singing on stage. It’s like screaming into a pillow or something — you can get away with being more nasty,” she said. “There’s a whole other part of me missing.”

Prior to the performance, Corden briefly interviewed Wolf Alice via Zoom. The late-night host spoke with the band about playing basketball together the last time they saw each other, after which one of the members lost their passport. The group also touched on having to shelter in place for months at Belgium’s ICP Studios when they first started recording the album.

Blue Weekend is out June 11th on Dirty Hit/RCA. It’s the band’s third studio LP and follows Visions of a Life, which earned them the coveted Mercury Prize in 2018. Pre-orders are ongoing, and you can check out the artwork and tracklist here.

On May 22nd, Wolf Alice will make an appearance on Glastonbury’s Live at Worthy Farm livestream event. They are also slated to play Leeds and Reading Festivals this summer, and will embark on a UK and Ireland tour in January 2022. Purchase tickets at their official website, and you can look for deals here for the sold-out shows.

Check out their full touring schedule below.

Wolf Alice 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

05/22 – Glastonbury Presents Live at Worthy Farm Livestream

08/27 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/29 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

01/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrlowland Ballroom

01/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrlowland Ballroom

01/08 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrlowland Ballroom

01/09 – Newcastle, UK @ 02 City Hall

01/10 – Norwich, UK @ UEA

01/12 – Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo

01/13 – Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo

01/14 – Sheffield, UK @ 02 Academy

01/15 – Liverpool, UK @ Uni Mountford Hall

01/18 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

01/19 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

01/22 – Southampton, UK @ 02 Guildhall

01/23 – Bexhill On Sea, UK @ De La Warr Pavillion

01/24 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

01/25 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

01/27 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy

01/28 – Plymouth, UK @ Plymouth Pavillions

01/30 – Bristol, UK @ 02 Academy

01/31 – Bristol, UK @ 02 Academy