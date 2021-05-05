Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Wolf Alice Shred Through “Smile” on Corden: Watch

In support of their upcoming album Blue Weekend

wolf alice smile james corden performance watch
Wolf Alice on the Late Late Show (CBS)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 5, 2021 | 11:07am ET

On Tuesday night, Wolf Alice delivered a blistering performance of “Smile” from their upcoming album, Blue Weekend, on Corden. The Londoners shredded their way through the bruising alt-rock tune, with flashing lights in the background accentuating the riffier parts of the track. Check it out below.

Appropriately, Wolf Alice singer Ellie Rowsell previously explained in a statement that they wrote “Smile” with live performances in mind. “I miss that feeling of singing on stage. It’s like screaming into a pillow or something — you can get away with being more nasty,” she said. “There’s a whole other part of me missing.”

Prior to the performance, Corden briefly interviewed Wolf Alice via Zoom. The late-night host spoke with the band about playing basketball together the last time they saw each other, after which one of the members lost their passport. The group also touched on having to shelter in place for months at Belgium’s ICP Studios when they first started recording the album.

Related Video

Blue Weekend is out June 11th on Dirty Hit/RCA. It’s the band’s third studio LP and follows Visions of a Life, which earned them the coveted Mercury Prize in 2018. Pre-orders are ongoing, and you can check out the artwork and tracklist here.

On May 22nd, Wolf Alice will make an appearance on Glastonbury’s Live at Worthy Farm livestream event. They are also slated to play Leeds and Reading Festivals this summer, and will embark on a UK and Ireland tour in January 2022. Purchase tickets at their official website, and you can look for deals here for the sold-out shows.

Wolf Alice Marilyn Manson assault harassment singer Ellie Rowsell Wolf Alice (photo by Philip Cosores) and Marilyn Manson (photo by Raymond Ahner)
 Editor's Pick
Wolf Alice Singer Ellie Rowsell Says Marilyn Manson Filmed Up Her Skirt

Check out their full touring schedule below.

Wolf Alice 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
05/22 – Glastonbury Presents Live at Worthy Farm Livestream
08/27 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/29 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
01/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrlowland Ballroom
01/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrlowland Ballroom
01/08 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrlowland Ballroom
01/09 – Newcastle, UK @ 02 City Hall
01/10 – Norwich, UK @ UEA
01/12 – Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo
01/13 – Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo
01/14 – Sheffield, UK @ 02 Academy
01/15 – Liverpool, UK @ Uni Mountford Hall
01/18 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
01/19 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
01/22 – Southampton, UK @ 02 Guildhall
01/23 – Bexhill On Sea, UK @ De La Warr Pavillion
01/24 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
01/25 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
01/27 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy
01/28 – Plymouth, UK @ Plymouth Pavillions
01/30 – Bristol, UK @ 02 Academy
01/31 – Bristol, UK @ 02 Academy

Latest Stories

Dirty Honey Announce June US 2021 Tour

Dirty Honey Announce 2021 US Tour, Won't Stop Rocking at Actor Taylor Kitsch's House

May 5, 2021

lump new album animal laura marling and mike lindsay

LUMP (Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay) Announce New Album Animal, Share Title Track: Stream

May 5, 2021

glass animals 2021-22 tour dates dreamland tickets

Glass Animals Announce 2021-22 Dates for "Dreamland Tour" of North America

May 4, 2021

Megadeth and Lamb of God Reschedule 2021 Fall Tour

Megadeth and Lamb of God Announce Rescheduled Dates for 2021 North American Co-Headlining Tour

May 4, 2021

 

José González rufus wainwright us tour unfollow the rules in the valley tickets

Rufus Wainwright and José González Announce Co-Headlining 2021 US Tour

May 4, 2021

dan deacon 2021 tour dates tickets north america usa american

Dan Deacon Announces 2021 Tour Dates

May 4, 2021

Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith of The Monkees

The Monkees Announce 2021 Farewell Tour

May 3, 2021

everclear 2021 summerland tour dates hoobastank wheatus living colour

Everclear Announce 2021 Tour with Hoobastank and Wheatus

May 3, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Wolf Alice Shred Through "Smile" on Corden: Watch

Menu Shop Search Help